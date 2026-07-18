Former Bruins First Round Draft Pick Signs With Avalanche After Trade
Earlier in the week, the Colorado Avalanche signed former Bruins forward Fabian Lysell to a one-year contract through the 2026-27 season.
Lysell was sent to Colorado in a trade during the second day of the NHL Draft on June 27. In the deal, Boston acquired forward Ivan Ivan from the Avalanche in exchange for Lysell.
The Bruins signed Ivan to a one-year, two-way contract through 2026-27 on June 29 shortly after he received a qualifying offer. The deal has a cap hit of $850,000.
During his time with the Bruins, Lysell primarily played in Providence. He skated in 219 regular-season games across four seasons and posted 57 goals and 106 assists for 163 points as well as a plus-19 rating. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he totaled three points on three assists in 12 games.
Last season, he saw time in 57 games and tallied 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points. He had the fifth-most goals and assists as well as the sixth-most points among the team.
The 2021 first-round draft pick did play a handful of games in Boston during his time with the organization. In the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 12 games and tallied one goal and two assists for three points with a minus-4 rating.
The deal was one of two trades the Bruins made during this year’s draft. Boston also traded its first-round pick (No. 23 overall) as well as a conditional 2028 first-round pick to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for forward JJ Peterka.
With the trade, the Bruins have just one player from their 2021 draft class active in the organization.
In 2021, Boston drafted seven players- Lysell, forward Brett Harrison, goalie Philip Svedeback, forward Oskar Jellvik, defenseman Ryan Mast, forward Andre Gasseau, and defenseman Ty Gallagher.
Gallagher is currently on Providence’s roster and played in 47 games last season between the regular season and playoffs. Harrison was traded to the Philadelphia on March 6, Svedeback has yet to be signed and played the last four seasons at Providence College, Jellvik signed overseas with Rogle BK in Sweden this offseason after his college career at Boston College ended, Mast was traded to Chicago in 2025, and Gasseau’s rights were traded to San Jose on June 18. He signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Sharks on July 1.
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