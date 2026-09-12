How to Watch Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres in 2026 Prospects Showcase
The Boston Bruins have started their season preparation.
The Bruins opened Rookie Camp on Friday morning and are getting ready to play a pair of contests against the Buffalo Sabres in the Prospects Showcase on Sunday and Monday.
“I'm really excited to be able to play hockey and it's a great opportunity for all of us,” said Bruins forward James Hagens. “So, we're out here today, we had a great practice, roll it over tomorrow, and get ready for Sunday.”
In total, Boston will have 23 players on the roster for the event- 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies. The roster is headlined by Hagens who was the Bruins’ first-round pick in 2025 (No. 7 overall) and signed with the organization in April after two collegiate seasons at Boston College.
As for the Sabres, the team will have 22 players participating in the event- 12 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies. Buffalo’s roster is also headlined by its 2025 first-round pick in defenseman Radim Mrtka (No. 9 overall).
Last season, Mrtka skated in 43 games for the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds and tallied one goal and 33 assists for 34 points. He also skated in 11 games for the AHL’s Rochester Americans between the regular season and Calder Cup Playoffs.
Below is all the information for the two matchups.
How to Watch Bruins-Sabres in 2026 Prospects Showcase:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres Prospects
When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. ET and Monday, Sept. 14 at noon
Where: LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo, N.Y.
TV/Stream: Bruins + TD Garden App. BostonBruins.com will have a shared broadcast with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ryan Johnston. Johnston will be joined by Sabres play-by-play announcer Dan Dunleavy on Sunday and Sabres color analyst Rob Ray on Monday.
Radio: The Bet 1520 AM (Buffalo)
Bruins Roster: Forwards- Attilio Biasca, Cole Chandler, Jordan Duguay*, Riley Duran, James Hagens, Dans Locmelis, Will Manchuso*, Nolan Renwick, Jake Schmaltz, Ryan Tattle, Niko Tournas*, Kalle Vaisanen, Jaxsin Vaughan*, Thomas Zocco*
Defensemen- Ty Gallagher, Nolen Geerdes*, Loke Johansson, Dylan Mackinnon, Cullen McCrate, Jacob Vandeven, Max Wanner
Goalies- Jan Larys*, Max Lundgren
(* attending on invite basis)
Sabres Roster: Forwards- Cohen Bidgood, Matteo Costantini, Caden Dabrowski, Dylan Dumont, Zac Funk, Brayden Holberton, Jean-Christoph Lemieux, Sawyer Mayes, Jake Richard, Redmond Savage, Doman Szongoth, Liam Valente
Defensemen- David Bedkowsk, Eddy Doyle, Vsevolod Komarov, Gavin McCarthy, Radim Mrtka, Kristopher Richards, Maxim Strbak
Goalies- Talyn Boyko, Samuel Meloche, Scott Ratzlaff
2025 Results: Bruins (1-1)- L 2-1 vs. Pittsburgh, W 6-4 vs. New Jersey; Sabres (0-3)- L 4-2 vs. New Jersey, L 7-5 vs. Columbus, L 6-3 vs. Pittsburgh.
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