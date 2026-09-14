Live Updates For Game 2 of Prospects Showcase Between Bruins and Sabres
The Boston Bruins conclude their run in the Prospects Showcase as they take on the Buffalo Sabres in Game 2 of the event on Monday afternoon.
In Game 1, the Bruins defeated the Sabres 6-2 on Sunday night.
Forward Attilio Biasca started the scoring early with a goal in the first 25 seconds of the contest, followed by scores from forward Dans Locmelis in the first, forward Nolan Renwick in the second, forward Thomas Zocco in the second, and two from forward James Hagens- one in the second and one in the third.
Max Lundgren played in the net for the Bruins while the Sabres went with Scott Ratzlaff.
In total, there are 23 players on Boston’s roster- 16 prospects and seven invites. On top of last night’s goal scorers, the Bruins’ roster features forwards Cole Chandler, Jordan Duguay (invite), Riley Duran, Will Manchuso (invite), Jake Schmaltz, Ryan Tattle, Niko Tournas (invite), Kalle Vaisanen, and Jaxsin Vaughan (invite), defensemen Ty Gallagher, Nolen Geerdes (invite), Loke Johansson, Dylan Mackinnon, Cullen McCrate, Jacob Vandeven, and Max Wanner, and goalies Lundgren and Jan Larys (invite).
Zocco was also an invite.
Buffalo’s roster consists of forwards Cohen Bidgood, Matteo Costantini, Caden Dabrowski, Dylan Dumont, Zac Funk, Brayden Holberton, Jean-Christoph Lemieux, Sawyer Mayes, Jake Richard, Redmond Savage, Doman Szongoth, and Liam Valente, defensemen David Bedkowsk, Eddy Doyle, Vsevolod Komarov, Gavin McCarthy, Radim Mrtka, Kristopher Richards, and Maxim Strbak, and goalies Talyn Boyko, Samuel Meloche, and Ratzlaff.
Live Updates:
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1st
- 15:06 | Boston comes up empty handed on the advantage as the Sabres kill off the penalty. Both teams are back to full strength.
- 17:06 | The Bruins gain the first man advantage of the day early as Sabres defenseman David Bedkowski is called for high sticking.
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for noon ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres Prospects
When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. ET and Monday, Sept. 14 at noon
Where: LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo, N.Y.
TV/Stream: Bruins + TD Garden App and BostonBruins.com. BostonBruins.com will have a shared broadcast with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ryan Johnston. Johnston will be joined by Sabres play-by-play announcer Dan Dunleavy on Sunday and Sabres color analyst Rob Ray on Monday.
Radio: The Bet 1520 AM (Buffalo)
Bruins Roster: Forwards- Attilio Biasca, Cole Chandler, Jordan Duguay*, Riley Duran, James Hagens, Dans Locmelis, Will Manchuso*, Nolan Renwick, Jake Schmaltz, Ryan Tattle, Niko Tournas*, Kalle Vaisanen, Jaxsin Vaughan*, Thomas Zocco*
Defensemen- Ty Gallagher, Nolen Geerdes*, Loke Johansson, Dylan Mackinnon, Cullen McCrate, Jacob Vandeven, Max Wanner
Goalies- Jan Larys*, Max Lundgren
(* attending on invite basis)
Sabres Roster: Forwards- Cohen Bidgood, Matteo Costantini, Caden Dabrowski, Dylan Dumont, Zac Funk, Brayden Holberton, Jean-Christoph Lemieux, Sawyer Mayes, Jake Richard, Redmond Savage, Doman Szongoth, Liam Valente
Defensemen- David Bedkowsk, Eddy Doyle, Vsevolod Komarov, Gavin McCarthy, Radim Mrtka, Kristopher Richards, Maxim Strbak
Goalies- Talyn Boyko, Samuel Meloche, Scott Ratzlaff
2025 Results: Bruins (1-1)- L 2-1 vs. Pittsburgh, W 6-4 vs. New Jersey; Sabres (0-3)- L 4-2 vs. New Jersey, L 7-5 vs. Columbus, L 6-3 vs. Pittsburgh.
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