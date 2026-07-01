Franchise Icon Leaves NY Islanders for Mammoth in Free Agency
Over the last few years, the New York Islanders have undergone a lot of changes when it comes to their roster.
However, for more than a decade, there was one consistent part about the team: Anders Lee was in the lineup. He started his career as a center before moving over to left wing, playing 923 games with the franchise since being selected in the sixth round, No. 152 overall, in the 2009 NHL Draft out of Notre Dame.
Alas, when the puck drops for the start of the 2026-27 season, for the first time since the 2011-12 season, it will be done without Lee in the lineup for at least one game. The 14-year veteran, who was an unrestricted free agent, has officially departed.
Lee has signed a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth worth $5.4 million annually, according to Elliotte Friedman on X. He is heading west along with Vincent Trocheck, who was acquired by the Mammoth in a trade with the New York Rangers in exchange for 2024 first-round pick Cole Beaudoin, defenseman Chris Druzi and a 2027 third-round pick.
Anders Lee signs with Mammoth in free agency
With new management running the team, it does make some sense that New York is looking to get younger on the roster. But replacing a player who has meant as much to the franchise as Lee has will be incredibly difficult.
This past season, he scored 19 goals and handed out 23 assists. It was only the second time in his career that he didn’t reach the 20-goal plateau in a season in which he played at least 76 games.
There were plenty of discussions between the two sides leading up to Lee officially hitting the market, but a deal could not be reached. The Islanders improved their offer late, but it wasn’t enough to get the veteran to sign.
The Mammoth are a surprise landing spot for Lee, who was linked to the Minnesota Wild heading into free agency. But he opted to head out west, capitalizing on a sizable offer from a team that will benefit from the infusion of veteran leadership and productivity they have added.
Captain for the last eight seasons, he will certainly be missed. Lee departs as the No. 6 player in franchise history in Point Shares with 65. His 923 games played are the fifth most behind only Bryan Trottier, Denis Potvin, Josh Bailey and Casey Cizikas.
He is fourth in goals scored with 308 and 10th in total points with 549.