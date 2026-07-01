NY Islanders' Free Agent Anders Lee Not Expected to Join Logical Landing Spot
It has been a busy first day of free agency around the league, and that has also been the case for the New York Islanders.
Coming into free agency, the Islanders knew that they weren’t going to have a lot of cap space to work with, but they did have a desire to improve. Mathieu Darche has seemingly done a nice job so far working with some of the limited resources to make some meaningful additions.
While Darche inherited some bad contracts, he also made a couple of questionable moves at the trade deadline. However, the goal for the team is pretty clear right now, and that is to not sign veterans to long-term deals and create some cap flexibility for the future.
With that being said, it is no surprise that captain Anders Lee decided to head to free agency. Since New York likely didn’t want to give him the multi-year deal that he was seeking, Lee will now be testing the open market.
While a reunion can’t be completely dismissed, it does seem a bit unlikely since the two sides didn’t get a deal done before free agency. However, a lot will depend on what Lee’s market looks like, and one team that figured to be a fit might not be in the running for him.
Lee Not Expected to Sign With Minnesota Wild
As a native of Minnesota and the team being a contender that could use some help at forward, Lee made sense as a fit for them. However, a homecoming doesn’t appear to be in the cards for the 35-year-old, and that figured to be an appealing option.
Now, while he might not sign with the Wild, there should be plenty of other suitors for him. This is not a strong free agency class, and while Lee might not be in his prime anymore, he is still a big body that can get in front of the net and cause havoc.
Last season, he totaled 42 points with 19 goals and 23 assists. Lee is still capable of getting the puck in the net and messing around in the dirty areas. However, with the game going more toward speed at the forward position, he is more of a throwback style.
As free agency continues on, it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The captain certainly has something left in the tank, but he will be seeking the right fit.