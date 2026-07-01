NY Islanders Sign Former Blues Defenseman in Free Agency
The New York Islanders have made a few moves in free agency, looking to add veteran depth to their roster.
Goaltender Vitek Vanecek agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal as insurance for Semyon Varlamov. The Islanders would love Varlamov to combine with Ilya Sorokin as their top two goaltenders throughout the season. Still, it is anyone’s guess what Varlamov can offer after undergoing multiple major surgeries on his knee.
With David Rittich a free agent as well, it made sense to bring in an experienced player such as Vanecek to shore up the depth.
A similar line of thinking was used with their other signing. As Elliotte Friedman shared on X, New York has agreed to a one-year, $850,000 deal with defenseman Matt Kessel. It is a one-way contract, which means he is going to be paid the same amount whether he is in the NHL or in the AHL.
Islanders sign Matt Kessel to one-year deal
A fifth-round pick, No. 140 overall, by the St. Louis Blues in the 2020 NHL Draft, Kessel has spent his entire career with that franchise to this point. He has 99 games of experience under his belt, recording 13 total points with three goals and 10 assists.
A change of scenery could do him some good. He saw his playing time dwindle every season since the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 16:48 of ice time per game that year, but it dropped to 13:08 in the 2024-25 campaign and then a career-low 12:32 this past season.
A one-way contract insinuates that he is going to be given a chance to make the Islanders' roster; otherwise, they would have tried to work out a two-way deal so that his salary wouldn’t be as high should he not make the team.
Kessel could function as a bottom-pair depth after the team re-signed Tony DeAngelo before free agency began. The veteran defenseman agreed to a two-year deal that pays him $4.5 million annually.
Some fans will certainly be left scratching their head at the Kessel signing given how shored up things look for the Islanders along the blueline. They have young phenom Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, who set multiple records during his rookie year.
Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech are both in the midst of long-term deals, along with DeAngelo being brought back into the fold. Scott Mayfield is also locked into a long-term deal.
Kessel could certainly be viewed as a replacement for Carson Soucy, who is an unrestricted free agent. But he will face competition for the NHL roster, as the team plans to give Isaiah George every opportunity to make the roster during training camp.