Analyzing Historic Rookie Season of Matthew Schaefer With NY Islanders
With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the New York Islanders selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer and changed the trajectory of their franchise forever.
When selecting first, teams are hoping to land a franchise cornerstone. A transcendent player who will help raise the team to a new level on and off the ice. Someone who will become the face of the franchise and be a leader for his teammates.
Despite being only 18 years old, Schaefer wasted no time showcasing those abilities. He is certainly in the mix to take over as captain for Anders Lee, who departed in free agency, as he readies for Year 2 in the NHL.
While it may seem like that is a lot to put on the plate of such a young player, Schaefer isn’t your normal teenager. He proved that during the 2025-26 season, which was a historic campaign in many ways. The raw production jumps off the page alone, but when digging a little deeper, his rookie year is even more impressive than imagined.
Matthew Schaefer's rookie season was truly impressive
His speed and agility are off the charts. The Islanders were near the top of the NHL in bursts of 22+ MPH and 20+ MPH, totaling 134 and 2,151, respectively. That put them in third and fifth place in both stats.
Schaefer recorded 33 of those 134 22+ mph bursts, which was the most by any defenseman in the NHL and eighth in the entire league. That kind of recovery ability is part of what makes him so special at the blueline, anchoring the team’s defense.
On offense, the numbers were truly staggering for an 18-year-old rookie. He recorded 59 points, scoring 23 goals to go along with 36 assists, en route to unanimously winning the Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie.
Schaefer is the first defenseman to lead all rookies in goals scored since Doug Young did it in the 1931-32 campaign. His 23 goals are tied for the most by a rookie defenseman with Brian Leetch.
What was most impressive about the scoring output was where Schaefer was shooting on the ice. It isn’t easy for players to get to their preferred spots, let alone rookies who are still learning the nuances of playing at this high a level.
There wasn’t much of a learning curve needed for Schaefer, who constantly got to his spots and cashed in. There are three major goals and shots on goal categories. He was one of only two players at his position, along with Jakob Chychrun of the Washington Capitals, to be in the top 10 of all of them.
Schaefer finished the season with 18 high-danger shots on goal, which was sixth in the NHL. He had three high-danger goals, which put him in ninth. 81 mid-range shots on goal were recorded, which was the third most. The 12 goals he scored on those shots were also the third most. For long-range shots on goal, Schaefer totaled 102, which was the seventh most, and he scored eight times, which was the second most.
The sky’s the limit for a player who has already achieved so much despite his NHL career being in its infancy.