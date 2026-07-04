NY Islanders GM Reveals Why Anders Lee Left for Mammoth
The New York Islanders underwent some changes to their roster this offseason, with a few players leaving in free agency.
Easily the biggest change is the loss of Anders Lee. A sixth-round pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, No. 152 overall, he has overcome all the odds to become one of the longest-tenured and most productive players in Islanders history.
Alas, all good things must come to an end eventually. For New York, that meant having Lee as a lynchpin in their lineup. A free agent, he left the only franchise he had known, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $5.4 million annually with the Utah Mammoth.
It is certainly a disappointing outcome for everyone involved. That is a good amount of money for a player of Lee’s age, as this contract will keep him signed through his age-38 campaign. And that, ultimately, is why he is with the Mammoth.
Islanders didn't want to commit long-term to Anders Lee
During his free agency press conference, general manager Mathieu Darche revealed the reason why the team didn’t re-sign their captain. It was never about the money, but about the term.
“The term was tougher for us,” Darche said. “We couldn't come to an agreement, and again, I wish him only the best. I'm actually happy for Anders that he got the term that he wanted and the money he wanted. Good on him for getting what he wanted.”
The two sides worked tirelessly trying to get a deal done ahead of free agency. The Islanders reportedly even increased their offer toward the end, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap, and Lee hit the open market.
It wasn’t a forgone conclusion that he would leave, but after having weeks of negotiating alone, New York was going to face challenges from other franchises around the league. That is exactly what happened, as Lee received an offer for the length of the contract and the money he was seeking.
Darche and the organization wish nothing but the best for Lee, who will eventually have his number retired to the rafters at UBS Arena. He is one of the best to ever do it for the franchise and will be immortalized once his playing career comes to an end.
With the 14-year veteran moving on, the Islanders need to now pick a new captain. There are a few solid options to choose from, but eventually, defenseman Matthew Schaefer looks like he should be donning the captain’s C.
Until he is ready for that role, expect a veteran such as Bo Horvat, Casey Cizikas or Mathew Barzal to handle captaincy after Lee held the title for eight seasons.