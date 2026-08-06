Breaking Down If NY Islanders Can Go From NHL Lottery To Stanley Cup Playoffs
As the offseason continues for the New York Islanders, the team hasn’t had an overly busy summer.
Coming into the offseason, the Islanders were a team that some were hoping might look to make a splash and really try to improve the team. New York has a good group of prospects, and with some talented forwards that were on the trade block, the Islanders, with a need for some offensive help, were a logical fit.
However, as the offseason has gone on, the team hasn’t made any major moves, and at this stage will likely not be. When looking at their outlook for next season, not making any major upgrades isn’t the most ideal scenario for the team, but there is still reason to like what the plan is going forward and what they can accomplish.
Furthermore, with Peter DeBoer entering his first full season as the coach for the team, expectations will be a bit higher.
Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report recently wrote about teams that were in the NHL Draft Lottery that would improve for next season. For the Islanders, there seems to be some optimism that they will be a bit better.
New York Can Contend for Playoff Spot
Considering the team just missed the playoffs last year with a 91-point campaign, they should be in the mix this coming season. The Islanders are fortunate to have one of the best young stars in the game in Matthew Schaefer, and that gives them instant credibility.
Furthermore, while Schaefer is one of the best young talents in the league, he might overshadow the work that Ilya Sorokin was able to do in the net for New York last year.
With these two being two of the best at their positions, the future is bright for the Islanders. However, this offseason wasn’t the most inspiring for the team.
Fortunately, they are going to be getting a couple of key players back from injury who missed time last year, and that could be the additions that they need. Kyle Palmieri will be back and should help improve the offense in the top six. Also, Alexander Romanov will be returning as well to help on the blueline.
While the team might not have added much talent in free agency, getting these two back will help quite a bit. If things go right for New York, there is certainly a way that they can make it back into the playoffs next season.