New York Islanders On SI

Breaking Down If NY Islanders Can Go From NHL Lottery To Stanley Cup Playoffs

Can the New York Islanders go from being in the NHL Draft Lottery to the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 9, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to the press following the team’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to the press following the team’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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As the offseason continues for the New York Islanders, the team hasn’t had an overly busy summer. 

Coming into the offseason, the Islanders were a team that some were hoping might look to make a splash and really try to improve the team. New York has a good group of prospects, and with some talented forwards that were on the trade block, the Islanders, with a need for some offensive help, were a logical fit. 

However, as the offseason has gone on, the team hasn’t made any major moves, and at this stage will likely not be. When looking at their outlook for next season, not making any major upgrades isn’t the most ideal scenario for the team, but there is still reason to like what the plan is going forward and what they can accomplish. 

Furthermore, with Peter DeBoer entering his first full season as the coach for the team, expectations will be a bit higher. 

Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report recently wrote about teams that were in the NHL Draft Lottery that would improve for next season. For the Islanders, there seems to be some optimism that they will be a bit better. 

New York Can Contend for Playoff Spot

New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer
Apr 12, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) carries the puck against the Montreal Canadiens in the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the team just missed the playoffs last year with a 91-point campaign, they should be in the mix this coming season. The Islanders are fortunate to have one of the best young stars in the game in Matthew Schaefer, and that gives them instant credibility. 

Furthermore, while Schaefer is one of the best young talents in the league, he might overshadow the work that Ilya Sorokin was able to do in the net for New York last year. 

With these two being two of the best at their positions, the future is bright for the Islanders. However, this offseason wasn’t the most inspiring for the team. 

Fortunately, they are going to be getting a couple of key players back from injury who missed time last year, and that could be the additions that they need. Kyle Palmieri will be back and should help improve the offense in the top six. Also, Alexander Romanov will be returning as well to help on the blueline. 

While the team might not have added much talent in free agency, getting these two back will help quite a bit. If things go right for New York, there is certainly a way that they can make it back into the playoffs next season. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Islanders On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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