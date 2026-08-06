Why Matthew Schaefer Taking a Discount for NY Islanders Could Help Immensely
With the offseason continuing for the New York Islanders, what the team is going to look like next season is going to be a great question in the coming months. However, there is reason to be optimistic about the team going forward for a long time.
As the new regime continues to reshape the franchise, the Islanders are in a better spot much faster than many would have expected. After a good run not too long ago, New York’s roster got older, and the championship window closed for the team.
Now, this is a team that is still in a little bit of a transition with some young prospects on the way up to the NHL, who will hopefully be very good for a long time. However, the future of one of their young stars with the team is going to be the most important thing for the franchise.
Recently on The Sheet with Jeff Marek, Keith Kavanaugh floated the idea that Islanders star Matthew Schaefer could take a little bit of a discount on his next contract.
Schaefer Taking Discount Would Help New York Immensely
Due to the recent extension for Macklin Celebrini, all eyes have turned to what the next contract for Schaefer might look like. The 18-year-old will be eligible for an extension next summer, and the Islanders have already been focused on creating cap space.
Currently, New York is expected to have about $40 million in cap space to use, and they are going to need it. Celebrini is one of the brightest stars in the game, and he recently signed a five-year, $94 million extension.
With the deal nearing $20 million per season, it has set a new bar. As the salary cap continues to go up in the NHL, so too will the contracts. Schaefer will be one of the best young players eligible for an extension next summer, and could warrant a deal that is more than Celebrini just received.
However, based on a lot of the comments that he has made about loving New York and this franchise, perhaps he would be willing to give them a little bit of a hometown discount on an extension if it meant helping get more talent around him.
Schaefer is going to be just 19 years old when he is eligible for the extension and is already projected to be one of the best defensemen in the league. Taking a little bit less money could help the Islanders create some sustained success and certainly seems like it could be a possibility.