Breaking Down If Victor Eklund Should Be With NY Islanders in NHL Right Away
As the offseason continues for the New York Islanders, the team will have some high hopes for next year despite a quiet offseason. A major reason for that is the young talent that the team has been stockpiling over the last several years.
Even though this summer might not have been an eventful one for the Islanders, there are reasons to believe that the team can still be successful and contend for a playoff spot. Having Matthew Schaefer is a major reason why, with the young defenseman being one of the best young players in the entire game.
With a fairly new front office still and a new coach, the Islanders are still a group that is revamping a little bit. New York is a team that is featuring a lot of young talent that is working their way toward the NHL, and while some players have made an impact already, like Schaefer, there are still plenty more to come.
One player who could end up making an impact for the team this coming season is forward Victor Eklund.
Eklund Could Be Ready for NHL Right Out of Camp
As the 16th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for the Islanders, hopes are certainly high that Eklund could be a good player for New York for years to come. The Islanders have been doing a strong job of drafting and developing of late, and Eklund could be the next young player to come in and make an impact.
Eklund stayed overseas last year to start the campaign, playing for Djurgardens IF in Sweden. In 43 games, he totaled 24 points with six goals and 18 assists. Furthermore, in three playoff games, he showcased his playmaking ability with three assists.
Following wrapping up overseas, he came over to the AHL with the Bridgeport Islanders and recorded 10 points in nine games on three goals and seven assists.
Eklund did end up making his NHL debut last year and totaled an assist in the final game of the season. Now, due to his inexperience in the AHL, that is the logical spot for him to start next year.
However, with Peter DoBoer seemingly giving everyone a shot, he could make an impression and make the team coming right out of camp. With the ability to be a strong playmaker, Eklund could be a very talented forward for the Islanders for years to come.