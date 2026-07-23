Peter DeBoer To Focus on Key NY Islanders Youngster in Next NHL Season
Peter DeBoer getting hired as the Head Coach of the New York Islanders on April 5 was exciting, but it appears the new HC is even more excited about the future of young star Matthew Schaefer.
General Manager Mathieu Darche fired Patrick Roy with four games remaining before last season ended and then hired DeBoer. DeBoer joined the Islanders — officially being named on April 5, 2026 — after his role with the Dallas Stars as Head Coach from 2022-23 through 2024-25.
He enters the Islanders organization with an overall coaching record of 662-447-152 across 1,261 games over 17 NHL seasons with the Stars, the Vegas Golden Knights, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils and the Florida Panthers.
In addition to focusing on his past track record to help build success with the Islanders, DeBoer will also be focusing on building up a budding star in Schaefer.
“He’s going to get a lot more attention from other teams,” DeBoer said in a recent article with The Athletic. “Expectations are obviously higher, which puts a lot more pressure on the individual. I can’t tell you how excited I am about his potential and being able to work with him.”
The Islanders were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season and finished with a 43-34-5 overall record, with the New York organization struggling due to trouble scoring with the man-advantage and numerous key injuries throughout the year.
Islanders to Depend Upon Youngster Matthew Schaefer in 2026-27
However, it appears to turn things around that DeBoer will be depending on Shaefer for next season based on the aforementioned statement.
Schaefer will be depended upon for the New York franchise after he was the 2025-26 recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy and led all rookies in the league in terms of average time on ice, power-play goals (with eight), and shots on goal (222), while tying for first in goals and overtime goals (with two).
In addition, Schaefer also set NHL records for the most points by an 18-year-old defenseman, average time on ice by an 18-year-old skater (24:41) and the most overtime points (with four) by a blueliner under the age of 20.
Schaefer has also indicated him being full steam ahead in terms of improving his abilities and focusing on winning a Stanley Cup for Long Island, N.Y.
"At the end of the day, it's family and we want to create something super special on Long Island and we want to win the Stanley Cup. You want to win a Cup and go as far as you can with the team," Schaefer said recently.
In addition to the previously mentioned issues the Islanders experienced throughout 2025-26, the Islanders also lost too many games at UBS Arena — including being outscored 22-10 in one specific stretch.
DeBoer would also say that for the Islanders, he knows what went wrong in 2025-26.
“I think we know what the problem is,” he said. “It’s not like I’m having to go back and watch old tape again. I’ve seen enough old tape to this point of last year’s team. We recognize what we have to fix.”
For DeBoer, it appears he's going into his first year behind the Islanders' bench, looking to focus on building around Schaefer to get the Islanders back on top.