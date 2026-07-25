Free Agent Forward Could Help Fix Power Play Unit for NY Islanders
As the offseason continues for the New York Islanders, the team still might be entertaining a couple of moves that could improve the depth of the organization. While options in free agency are limited, there is one player who could help an area of need.
Coming off a 91-point season, the Islanders are a franchise that will be hoping to be in the playoffs next year. New York fell apart a little bit at the end, but this was still a team that exceeded expectations.
Now, while their summer has been mostly quiet, they do have some key players coming back from injury, and the expectation is that some of their young talent will be ready to help in the NHL soon.
However, if the team is truly thinking about winning, improving a power play unit that was one of the worst in the league would be a wise move. In free agency, there is still one option who could help with that.
During the "Johnny On The Spot" segment on the NHL Network, the Islanders were named as the best fit for forward Patrik Laine, who is still a free agent.
Laine Could Provide an Answer to a Specific Need
Due to him not being able to stay healthy for the last several years, Laine is still one of the free agents available and where he might land has yet to be determined.
Over the last three seasons, he has played in just 75 games, which is obviously an indication that staying on the ice has been an issue. However, when he has been healthy, he has shown that he still can be a top shooter in the league, and that makes him an intriguing player.
For the Islanders, while they are crowded at the forward spot, they are a team that is going to have some questions to answer in the scoring department and on the power play.
Last year, the team was ranked 30th in the league in power play, and Laine is the caliber of player who could help them fix that. During the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 52 games and scored 15 power play goals.
The Islanders’ leader in power play goals last year was rookie Matthew Schaefer at just eight goals, making a player like Laine a potentially great option to consider. Since New York did reportedly check in on him earlier this summer, there is clearly some degree of interest. Now, with him still on the market, it will be interesting to see if either side looks to circle back.