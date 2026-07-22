NY Islanders Need Key Player to Be More Aggressive on Power Play
As the offseason rolls on for the New York Islanders, the team is going to be hoping to be better than they were last year. If that is going to be the case, they will need to improve in a couple of key areas.
Despite finishing the year with a winning record and 91 points, the Islanders missed the playoffs for the second straight season. Struggles at the end were a main reason for that, but this wasn’t a team that was expected to be making the playoffs.
However, while making the playoffs might be the goal this year, the team didn’t do much to improve this offseason to get there. New York will be relying on some young players stepping up and some veterans being healthy.
Furthermore, while those two things could happen, one player that will be key for the team is Mathew Barzal. With seemingly all the potential in the world, Barzal has not lived up to expectations at times. Now with a new head coach, the hope will be that he can take his game to a new level.
Islanders Will Need Aggressive Barzal on Power Play
With one of the key areas that the Islanders will be trying to improve being the power play, how this unit does could dictate a lot of things for the team. Last year, the Islanders ranked 30th on power play percentage in the league, ahead of only the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers.
Now that Peter DeBoer is going to have a full offseason to work with the team, there will undoubtedly be a lot of changes made. With Matthew Schaefer heading into year two and emerging as a superstar, he is going to be running point on the power play more than likely.
While he did lead the team in goals scored on the man-advantage last year, his usage could be through the roof this coming season on the power play. With that being said, if it is going to be Schaefer running the point, that will result in Barzal needing to be more aggressive in looking for his shot.
Barzal led the Islanders in power play assists last year, and while that is an important thing for the forward, they need him to be way more aggressive in looking for his shot. With just two goals on the man-advantage, the Islanders need a lot more in that area from their talented forward.
Overall, with a need to improve in the scoring department, Barzal is the logical choice as a player who needs to shoot the puck more for New York.