New York Islanders On SI

NY Islanders Need Key Player to Be More Aggressive on Power Play

Which player do the New York Islanders need to be more aggressive this coming year?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 11, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to the media before their game against the Ottawa Senators at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to the media before their game against the Ottawa Senators at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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As the offseason rolls on for the New York Islanders, the team is going to be hoping to be better than they were last year. If that is going to be the case, they will need to improve in a couple of key areas. 

Despite finishing the year with a winning record and 91 points, the Islanders missed the playoffs for the second straight season. Struggles at the end were a main reason for that, but this wasn’t a team that was expected to be making the playoffs. 

However, while making the playoffs might be the goal this year, the team didn’t do much to improve this offseason to get there. New York will be relying on some young players stepping up and some veterans being healthy. 

Furthermore, while those two things could happen, one player that will be key for the team is Mathew Barzal. With seemingly all the potential in the world, Barzal has not lived up to expectations at times. Now with a new head coach, the hope will be that he can take his game to a new level. 

Islanders Will Need Aggressive Barzal on Power Play

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal
Mar 28, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates against the Florida Panthers during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one of the key areas that the Islanders will be trying to improve being the power play, how this unit does could dictate a lot of things for the team. Last year, the Islanders ranked 30th on power play percentage in the league, ahead of only the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers. 

Now that Peter DeBoer is going to have a full offseason to work with the team, there will undoubtedly be a lot of changes made. With Matthew Schaefer heading into year two and emerging as a superstar, he is going to be running point on the power play more than likely. 

While he did lead the team in goals scored on the man-advantage last year, his usage could be through the roof this coming season on the power play. With that being said, if it is going to be Schaefer running the point, that will result in Barzal needing to be more aggressive in looking for his shot. 

Barzal led the Islanders in power play assists last year, and while that is an important thing for the forward, they need him to be way more aggressive in looking for his shot. With just two goals on the man-advantage, the Islanders need a lot more in that area from their talented forward. 

Overall, with a need to improve in the scoring department, Barzal is the logical choice as a player who needs to shoot the puck more for New York. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Islanders On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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