Grading the Matias Maccelli Signing for NY Islanders
The New York Islanders have been very busy of late with the NHL Draft and free agency kicking off. However, one of the moves that they made could end up being a major factor in how the 2026-27 season plays out.
Following a surprisingly good season in which they overachieved a bit, the Islanders are in a bit of a strange spot right now. This figured to be a team that was going to be rebuilding, but drafting Matthew Schaefer and him becoming a star right off the bat changed the outlook a bit. Furthermore, Ilya Sorokin was one of the best goalies in the league and was single-handedly able to win them games.
As the team headed into free agency, cap space was limited, but they were able to make a notable addition with Matias Maccelli.
Grading Maccelli Signing: A+
It is rare to see a signing truly be a perfect one for a team, but that is the case with Maccelli. Due to the Islanders lacking cap space, their ability to make a major splash this summer was always going to be limited. However, the team was able to make a surprisingly savvy addition with Maccelli.
After just one year with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team elected to move on from him, making him a free agent. However, at just 25 years old, there is a good amount of upside for him, and the Islanders are going to be giving him a chance to shine.
When looking at the potential lines for the team, Maccelli should be a middle-six forward for the team, either on the second or third line. Last season, the 25-year-old might have had a bit of a disappointing campaign, but he has shown in the past that he can be a playmaker on the wing.
With the then Arizona Coyotes in the 2023-24 campaign, he totaled 57 points with 17 goals and 40 assists. Due to his ability to be a good playmaker, it will be interesting to see who they pair him with. Bo Horvat is the top goal scorer for the team, and if Maccelli is playing well, having him on the first line as a passer to Horvat could make a lot of sense.
Overall, with it being just a one-year deal at less than $3 million, this deal could provide a ton of value for the Islanders. This figures to be one of the best steals in the entire offseason so far, and Maccelli will be a key part of the team next season.