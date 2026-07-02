Matias Maccelli Can Be Long-Term Piece for NY Islanders
The New York Islanders made a few moves early during NHL free agency, signing four players to one-year contracts as they look to maintain as much long-term flexibility as possible.
Of their four signings, the most intriguing one that was made was Matias Maccelli. A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, No. 98 overall, the left winger has shown some real promise thus far in his NHL career.
Turning only 26 years old in October, he brings some real skill and youth to the Islanders' lineup. Expecting him to replace everything that Anders Lee brought to the table is unrealistic, but he can certainly be a player New York turns to for consistent offensive production.
In 71 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs this past season, Maccelli had 39 points, scoring 14 goals to go along with 25 assists. Unfortunately, he didn’t impact winning a ton with a plus/minus of -23, but he did average 14:34 minutes of ice time per game, which was the third most per game in his career.
Maccelli can be long-term building block for Islanders
The most productive season for the left winger came during the 2023-24 campaign with the Arizona Coyotes. He recorded a career-high 57 points, with his 17 goals and 40 assists both being single-season bests.
He certainly possesses the ability to be a middle-six winger with some legitimate upside. And New York can provide him a runway to showcase that ability to potentially play himself into a long-term role with the franchise.
"He's going to help us now, and if things go well and he plays well with us, nothing says that we can't continue with him," General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche said.
In 295 career NHL games, Maccelli has proven to be a legitimate playmaker, recording at least 25 assists in three of his last four seasons. In his career, he has 118 assists, which is the sixth most of any player in the 2019 NHL Draft.
He has also scored double-digit goals in three out of the last four seasons and has lit the lamp 51 times. His career got off to a bang, making the All-Rookie Team for the 2022-23 campaign with the Coyotes.
Set to be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign, Maccelli will have the opportunity to play himself into the Islanders’ core moving forward. Long-term flexibility is something that Darche emphasized during his press conference, and bringing in players such as this young winger fits that bill.