How To Watch NY Islanders' Preseason Opener vs. NJ Devils
With the offseason coming to a close, training camp has been underway for the New York Islanders, and on Sunday, the team will be taking the ice against the New Jersey Devils in their preseason opener.
This summer, the Islanders were a mostly quiet team. The roster is going to look pretty similar to last season, but the departure of Anders Lee indicates that this is a team that is transitioning into a new era.
New York has a nice mix of veterans and young players, and that has resulted in some serious competition in camp so far. Veterans are looking to hold on to roster spots, while young players are fighting to prove that they are ready.
Due to training camp and the preseason being condensed, these games will mean a bit more with not a lot of time for the coaching staff to evaluate players. On Sunday, the Islanders will be kicking things off against the rivals from New Jersey.
Who: New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils
When: Sunday, September 20th, 1:00 PM
Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
Television: NHL Network, MSGSN
With this being the first preseason game of the year for the Islanders, the team will likely be using a lineup that doesn’t feature a lot of their expected main players.
New York has done a really nice job of late in building up an impressive prospect pool. With talent both at forward and on the blueline, the Islanders will likely be looking to see what they've got in this one with some of those young guys.
Furthermore, with new head coach Peter DeBoer coming in and looking to implement his ways, it will be interesting to see what that might look like in game action.
The Islanders have to be better on the blueline than they were last season, and DeBoer will certainly have implemented his defensive structure as a goal. Also, if the Islanders get some chances on the power play on Sunday, it will also be important for that group to showcase what the changes might be in that area.
While we will have to wait to see who is actually in the lineup for Sunday, it will be great to see the Islanders back out on the ice. Expectations for the team are certainly mixed coming into the year, and it will be interesting to see what this roster is going to look like on Opening Night.