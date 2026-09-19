NY Islanders Veteran Answered Offseason Challenge From Team
The New York Islanders have a few veterans returning from injuries who are expected to be a major part of the team’s game plan in the 2026-27 season.
Some of those veterans, such as forward Anthony Duclair, were challenged to come into training camp ready to compete for a spot after a disappointing campaign. Another player who will have a lot of eyes on them is defenseman Alexander Romanov.
One of the first moves that Mathieu Darche made as general manager of the Islanders was signing the defenseman to an eight-year, $50 million extension that runs through 2033. The new front-office general was convinced that Romanov was going to be a long-term part of the team’s defensive core and become an impact player.
The first season after the extension was signed didn’t go as planned. Romanov was unproductive, recording one point, a single assist, in 15 games before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury when he was hit by Mikko Rantanen on Nov. 18, 2025.
Alexander Romanov has come to camp ready to compete
Months of rehab ensued, and he was determined to make a good impression at training camp. Now healthy, he accepted the challenge to get into the best shape he could over the summer, and head coach Peter DeBoer has taken notice.
"Came in unbelievable shape," DeBoer said, via Shannon Bickert of NHL.com. "He's lighter. He's quicker. I love his physicality like everybody does. At the same time, he can really skate. He's hard to play against. He has top four upside, and it's on us to make sure that we bring that out."
In three seasons with the Islanders before the injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, Romanov recorded at least 20 points and had a positive plus/minus. It was understandable why Darche thought so highly of him, and now it is time for Romanov to prove his general manager’s confidence in him correct.
"[I] feel good," Romanov said, following the first day of Islanders Training Camp. "Intensive practice, but I'm not exhausted or something. I feel good."
Alexander Romanov has motivation to perform for Islanders
Having to sit out as long as he did wasn’t easy. Romanov is an enthusiastic player who wants to be on the ice every day. When that was no longer possible, there were some bouts of frustration early on.
However, he was able to successfully channel that frustration into motivation, looking to come back stronger and faster than before. By all accounts, both his own and those within the organization, he has achieved that goal.
A physical presence on the ice, getting Romanov back in the mix, will provide New York with a nice boost at the blueline.
There is a lot of motivation for him to play well because the Islanders have some tough decisions to make with the future of their defensemen group; if Romanov wants to be a part of those plans long-term, he has to make a good impression this season.