Injury Designation for NY Islanders' Mathew Barzal Revealed

The New York Islanders have wrapped up the preseason, and the team will be back on the ice for their regular season opener this week. Recently, there was some clarity about a key player for the team.

As the condensed offseason comes to a close, the Islanders will be set to start the 2026-27 campaign soon. This is a team that didn’t miss the playoffs by much last year, and the hope is that they are going to be a little bit better this season and contend once again for a spot.

However, the team didn’t do a ton in the offseason to improve, and whether or not they can make contending a reality is yet to be seen.

While the preseason might not have been great for the team, especially in the last two games, they were without a key player this offseason.

Andrew Gross of Newsday provided some clarity about Mathew Barzal’s injury designation heading into the season.

Barzal Injured Non-Roster

Here’s designation for #Isles Mathew Barzal (left knee) with regard to roster and his eligibility to play when ready:



He is “injured non roster” and eligible to play the same day he is placed on the roster.



Designation indicates he did not pass his physical at start of TC. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) September 28, 2026

This designation is certainly significant for the Islanders and means that when Barzal is healthy, he can return right away. The talented winger not being on the injured reserve is certainly good news, and the hope will be that he will be ready to return soon.

The original timeline of when Barzal could return was right around Opening Night for the islanders, and the team would love to see him in the lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As arguably the best offensive player on the team, New York relies heavily on his playmaking ability to create offense for them. Unfortunately, he has not been able to participate in training camp and the preseason.

With Peter DeBoer taking over for his first full season, how he is going to have his lines was a major question this offseason. There has been a lot of discussion about Barzal playing center up the middle, and who would be alongside him was going to be interesting to see.

While the team didn’t get to have him in the lineup for the condensed offseason, Barzal’s designation does indicate that it could be a quick return. Hopefully, he won’t miss too much time and the beginning of the season is favorable for him in that sense.

The Islanders open up on Wednesday, but their next game isn’t until Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. Every day could count for Barzal’s return, and that will be good for him and the team.