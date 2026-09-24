Key Area for NY Islanders Looks Great Against NY Rangers

The New York Islanders were able to secure their first win of the preseason against the New York Rangers in a come-from-behind fashion. In the win, they saw something very encouraging going forward.

Despite trailing 3-0 at the midway point of the second period, it was four unanswered goals by the Islanders that resulted in the comeback win. While it might just be a preseason game, this is a condensed offseason, and with not a lot of time before the regular season begins, every preseason game and practice has some meaning.

The Islanders are a team that will still have some questions to address regarding what the roster might look like on Opening Night. However, one question about an area that they struggled in last year might have been answered.

Power Play Looks Great

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Spencer Martin (41) defends against a shot on goal attempt by New York Islanders forward Matias Maccelli (63) in the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into training camp and the preseason, one area that the Islanders wanted to work on was improving their power play. Last season, this was a major weakness of the team, and they ranked in the bottom five of the league in terms of offensive efficiency.

However, with Mathew Barzal currently not skating, a key member of the unit has been out. On Tuesday, even without Barzal in the lineup, this was a group that looked a lot better against the Rangers.

The Islanders were able to convert three of their five chances on the man-advantage, and it was none other than Matthew Schaefer leading the way. The talented defenseman was able to record three points in the win, and he got New York on the board.

On the first power play goal, it was a rocket from Schaefer that got behind Igor Shesterkin and eventually bounced in. Furthermore, on both the game-tying and the game-winning goals, Schaefer was able to record assists. On the winner, it was a primary assist as well for the reigning Calder Trophy winner.

With three power play goals, the Islanders have to feel good about how this unit is looking. While it was Schaefer totaling three points on the man-advantage, he was joined by Matias Maccelli with the same number of points on two goals and one assist.

One thing that will be worth keeping an eye on will be the playing time of Schaefer. With just over six minutes being played on the man-advantage, he totaled just over 27 minutes of ice time. That is a significant number, especially for a preseason game.

Overall, while it was just one game, this was an encouraging showing by the Islanders.