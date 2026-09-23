NY Islanders Free Agent Signing Makes Significant Impact in Debut
The New York Islanders didn’t make many changes to their lineup this offseason, opting to run it back with players returning from injury as the biggest additions.
Long-time forward Anders Lee, who was captain for the last eight years, left in free agency, signing a deal with the Utah Mammoth that created a massive void in the lineup. Likely taking his place is Matias Maccelli, who signed a one-year deal with the Islanders after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Only 26 years old, Maccelli is excited for a fresh start on Long Island. If he plays well, this could be a forever home for the talented forward because he is young enough to still be part of the long-term plans of the franchise.
After not playing in the team’s first preseason game against the New Jersey Devils, which featured mostly AHL and rookie camp players, Maccelli made his team debut in preseason game No. 2 against the New York Rangers.
Matias Maccelli wastes no time making impact for Islanders
In a matchup that featured many more veterans, the free-agent signing made an immediate impact as one of the best players on the ice. It was the exact kind of debut that he and the team were looking for, as his offensive abilities were on full display.
Maccelli stuffed the stat sheet, earning the No. 1 star player for the game in what ended up being a 4-3 victory for the Islanders. After ceding the first three goals of the contest, they caught fire and ripped off four straight goals, taking advantage of a very sloppy Rangers team who couldn’t get out of their own way and kept committing penalties.
The Blueshirts committed eight total penalties in the game, sending the orange and blue on the power play five times. They paid for their transgression, scoring three times with the man advantage.
Leading the charge in those situations was none other than Maccelli. All three of his points in the game, two goals and one assist, came on the power play. Special teams was an area New York struggled in last year, and Maccelli was brought in to improve that unit; in one game, he has succeeded.
Both of his goals came in the third period, tying things up 4:02 into it with his first goal. Just over five minutes later, at the 9:29 mark, Maccelli lit the lamp for a second time with a game-winner, putting both shots past goalie Spencer Martin.
His assist was on the Islanders’ second goal of the night, which was scored by star defenseman Matthew Schaefer.
Maccelli was relied upon heavily by head coach Peter DeBoer, recording 19:08 of ice time in his debut. Center Bo Horvat was the only forward to play more than Maccelli, registering 19:49 minutes of play.
Schaefer, Isaiah George and Tony DeAngelo, all defensemen, were the only other players on the ice more than Maccelli, who is carving out a significant role for himself when the regular season rolls around next week.