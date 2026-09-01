Mathew Barzal Reveals Surprising Highlight of Summer
This summer has been an eventful one for New York Islanders star forward Mathew Barzal.
He has been traveling around the world, spending time in different cities in different countries for events. Back home in Vancouver, he got to celebrate his grandma's 95th birthday. While on Long Island, he saw friends from the area and in New York City.
Barzal was also a groomsman in the wedding for his former teammate, Anthony Beauvillier. He spoke about how exciting it was to see the behind-the-scenes of everything getting done, the atmosphere of the dance floor, and how great the overall experience was.
There were a few international trips as well. Barzal visited Germany and Mallorca, Spain, getting to see sights that most people can only dream of or see on their television or computer. It would surprise no one if he had noted that any of those trips or events were his favorite of the summer.
Mathew Barzal loved being a youth coach this summer
Instead, it was something hockey-related that Barzal revealed was the highlight of his offseason. He was a special guest, doing some youth hockey coaching alongside Tony DeAngelo, who has a team that he manages at the Toronto Exposure Cup.
“That was so much fun. That might be the highlight of my summer, honestly. Just being around kids, 13-and-14-year-old boys that have that hunger. They care so much. And being behind the bench, seeing a different perspective of the game was a blast. And then just doing it with Tony was even better. He's one of my closest friends,” Barzal said, via Cory Wright of NHL.com.
For the U15 2025-26 Summit Hockey staff, Barzal was listed as an assistant coach, with DeAngelo being the team manager. It was a great experience, getting to work with such exuberant youngsters who are excited to play the game.
Getting to share that experience with one of his best friends certainly doesn’t hurt. The two have grown close over the last two years, with DeAngelo joining the Islanders during the 2024-25 season. He performed so well last year that the team brought him back on a two-year deal, something Barzal is certainly happy about.
“I was so excited when he signed. I think just to get him done was important for our team on the ice and off the ice. So I was thrilled that [he and the team] could get something to work,” the New York forward added.
This has been an eventful, fun-filled summer for Barzal, who has gotten to spend a lot of time with friends and family during the offseason. Alas, all good things must come to an end, and for the Islanders center, his time off is nearing a close.
There is less than three weeks until the Islanders open their main training camp, with an expected start date between Sept. 18 and 20. Rookie camp will open the week prior, and two rookie scrimmages against the New Jersey Devils have already been announced.