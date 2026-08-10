NY Islanders Announce Rookie Scrimmage Details Against NJ Devils
New York Islanders fans are patiently waiting to see their favorite players back on the ice, and they will get the opportunity to finally see that happen in a few weeks.
Training camp is set to begin in just over a month, and rookies will start reporting for training camp in just over four weeks. Fans will have the opportunity to watch some of the team’s youngsters in action before the full team reports, and the Islanders have announced details for their rookie scrimmage.
On Sept. 13, the team’s rookies will be playing against the New Jersey Devils on the road. That game is expected to start at 2 pm ET for a Sunday matinee. Two days later, New York will be hosting the Devils at Northwell Health Ice Center, and details have been shared.
The puck will drop at 6 pm ET in East Meadow, and tickets will cost only $20. All ticket purchases will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation. It will be an opportunity for fans to get to see the future of New York’s franchise on the ice.
Islanders announced rookie scrimmage details vs. Devils
A few of the team’s top prospects are expected to take part in the scrimmages. The 2025 NHL Draft class should be on full display. Defenseman Matthew Schaefer won’t be there, but the team’s two other first-round draft picks, defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson and Victor Eklund, are expected to play.
Cole Eiserman, selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, is expected to be participating as well. He is another player who could factor into the mix for a lineup spot during training camp and should make his NHL debut at some point during the 2026-27 campaign.
This could be the first of many looks fans get at Eklund, who could very well make the NHL opening night roster. Aitcheson is part of the future blueline group along with Schaefer and 2026 first-round pick Malte Gustafsson, but he isn’t expected to participate because of his SHL season with HV71.
Other top prospects who aren’t participating are Danny Nelson and Kamil Bednarik. Both players are collegiate prospects and won’t be participating in training camp or rookie scrimmages.
Nelson, the No. 49 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, plays for the University of Notre Dame. Bednarik, a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, plays for Boston University.
Both players could make late-season debuts with the Hamilton Hammers, the new AHL affiliate of the Islanders. There is going to be a lot of excellent young talent on that roster, being coached by Jay McKee, who was hired as head coach, with Rocky Thompson being hired as an assistant coach under Peter DeBoer on the NHL staff.