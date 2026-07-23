Matias Maccelli Highlights Main Reason for Joining NY Islanders
Coming off a good season, the New York Islanders entered the offseason with some mixed expectations. However, the team was largely quiet, and that has caused some concern about what the team will look like next season.
With a bit of a late-season collapse, the Islanders were unable to make the playoffs once again last season. However, as a team that had low expectations, a 91-point season was impressive, nonetheless.
This appeared to be a franchise that was going to have to be rebuilding for a little bit, but are instead now a playoff contender. While the summer might have been a quiet one for the Islanders, they did make one really appealing addition in Mattias Maccelli.
The young forward signed a very affordable one-year, $2.25 million deal, and for what he could potentially bring to the table for New York, this could be a steal of a signing.
Now, with free agency winding down, he was able to discuss the decision to come to the Islanders and what he is going to be able to provide for the team.
Maccelli recently spoke with Cory Wright of NHL.com about the decision to join the Islanders and that he saw them as a good fit.
“I’ve only heard good things about the area, the fans and the organization,” Maccelli said during a phone interview on Tuesday. “We had a good conversation, and I felt like it was, or it will be, a good fit for me.”
Maccelli Will Have Chance to Shine With New York
With a top nine role seemingly being a lock for him, Maccelli is going to get the opportunity to prove what he can do in the NHL. Last year was a bit of a rocky one with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he has shown in the past that he can be a really effective playmaker.
Back in the 2023-24 season with the Arizona Coyotes, Maccelli totaled a career-high in points with 57 on 17 goals and 40 assists. As a winger, the 25-year-old is an impressive passer and a good playmaker.
With his ability to set up teammates, it will be interesting to see where Peter DeBoer looks to put him in the lineup. Getting him on the same side with goal scorers like Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri could bring out the best in Maccelli.
Overall, with the Islanders being able to give him a solid role, Maccelli will be looking to find some of that success that helped him have a career year with the Coyotes.