Matthew Schaefer Heating up at Perfect Time for NY Islanders

New York Islanders star defenseman Matthew Schaefer played in all five minutes of overtime in a recent game against the Nashville Predators. He didn’t need to on Thursday, when the Islanders faced off against the Minnesota Wild.

Schaefer, 33 seconds into the overtime period, scored the game-winning goal to beat the Wild, 4-3 on Thursday. A two-on-one rush formed for Minnesota, but Kirill Kaprizov ripped the puck wide, which turned into a two-on-one for New York, and this time, Schaefer didn’t miss. The Isles then lost to the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Saturday.

The Islanders, despite all the injuries to Mathew Barzal, Alexander Romanov, Calum Ritchie, and Matias Maccelli, are sitting two points out of a playoff spot. A lot of that has to do with Schaefer pulling even more weight during this time after he got off to a slow start.

Schaefer’s Early Rebound

Oct 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schaefer got off to a slow start — for his standards. Schaefer, throughout the first nine games of this season, didn’t score a single goal. He had seven assists throughout that nine-game span, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Since all the injuries occurred throughout the first 16 contests, especially after Romanov tore his ACL, Schaefer has been playing about 25 to 30 minutes per night to fill in the gap as much as possible. It’s been working.

In the last four games, before being shutout by the Oilers and snapping his six-game point streak, Schaefer tallied four goals; he scored two in the game against the Wild and had an assist for a three-point night.

Schaefer has stepped up hugely for New York. He has filled in the minutes gap and has been dangerous with the puck on his stick every time he’s had it.

Matthew Schaefer is a superstar on and off the ice!



The @NYIslanders defenseman joined to discuss his most recent efforts to support cancer patients and their families.



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When Schaefer is on the blue line, that’s when he’s most dangerous. He’s almost like Cale Makar walking the blue line, and he can go from zero to one hundred in a split second. His decision-making carries as well; rarely does he make the wrong choice about whether to pass or throw a puck to the net.

Schaefer is only going to improve as time goes on, and it’s a good thing that he’s hot right now and scoring goals. When he’s playing well, the whole team plays a lot better.

With the Islanders still having playoff aspirations despite all the injuries, Schaefer heating up on the goal-scoring end is exactly what they needed. New York sits two points out of the second Wild Card spot with 16 points. Schaefer will need to continue this run and be a big piece.