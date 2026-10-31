NY Islanders Share Discouraging Updates on Injured Players

The injury report for the New York Islanders is growing at a concerningly rapid pace this season.

After their three-game road trip, which they went 2-1-0 on, the Islanders are back home to host the Edmonton Oilers at UBS Arena on Halloween. Upon arriving back on Long Island, the team has provided an update on the players who are dealing with injuries.

Defenseman Ryan Pulock had to exit the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild early with an upper-body injury. He had a visit with doctors today, and an update on his status will be provided tomorrow.

To replace him in the lineup, the team recalled Isaiah George from the Hamilton Hammers. George isn’t in the lineup against the Oilers, but that could certainly change in the near future. Scott Mayfield and Matthew Kessel are both active as the third-line pairing.

Islanders share updates on Matias Maccelli, Calum Ritchie and Mathew Barzal

Adam Pelech has been elevated to the first pairing alongside Matthew Schaefer and Logan Stanley is skating on the second pair with Tony DeAngelo.

In an encouraging update, Matias Maccelli is already back skating. He suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 17 in a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. A 2- to 4-week timetable was given for his return a few days after the injury.

Trending in the right direction, he could certainly be available when New York takes the ice again on Nov. 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The nice break is going to do him and some of the injured players well.

While Maccelli is improving, the same cannot yet be said about Calum Ritchie. The team’s No. 2 center was injured in that game against the Maple Leafs as well, but his injury was worse than Maccelli's, receiving a 4- to 6-week timetable to return.

#Isles player updates:



- Pulock saw the doctors today. We hope to have an update tomorrow

- Maccelli is skating

- Ritchie is not skating yet

- Barzal is skating on his own. No change in his status — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 31, 2026

Ritchie has not yet begun skating according to the update provided by the team. He is still at least two weeks away from returning, if he hits the early end of his projected timetable.

Last but not least, an update was provided on the status of Mathew Barzal. His update is the most disappointing of the bunch because nothing has changed in his status since the team embarked on their three-game road trip.

He is still only skating on his own, and there isn’t a change in his status. It has been nearly 50 days since it was announced that he wouldn’t be skating for two weeks, right before training camp, and there still isn’t much clarity on his situation, leading to some frustration within the fan base.