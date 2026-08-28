Matthew Schaefer is Turning NY Islanders into National Draw
With the start of the regular season right around the corner for the New York Islanders, the team will be entering the campaign seeking to snap a little playoff drought. Fortunately, with an emerging new star, that could be possible.
This summer, things were a bit quiet for the Islanders. New York didn’t have a ton of cap space coming into the offseason to make moves, and with a desire to clear some salary for next summer, the team didn’t want to be handing out multi-year commitments to players like Anders Lee.
However, despite the offseason not having a bunch of waves, the Islanders are hoping to be improved. Getting some key players healthy will be important for that and also the development of their young players. One of those young players has helped change the trajectory of the franchise and has put the entire league on notice.
With the National TV schedule coming out and the Islanders having 10 games, it is clear that they are becoming a bit more relevant nationally. Considering they are a team that missed the playoffs, that might be a bit of a surprise. However, with one of the brightest young stars in the game on their team in Matthew Schaefer, he is helping change the narrative.
Schaefer Making Islanders More Popular
While it was a better-than-expected campaign for New York last year, the team still fell short of the playoffs, and their landing 10 national television games isn’t because of what they accomplished as a team last year.
This is certainly all about the rise of Schaefer, who, along with Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks, is one of the biggest young stars in the league. Being in the New York market certainly helps as a draw, but all eyes will be on the talented defenseman.
At just 18 years old, Schaefer is still coming off a remarkable campaign in which he totaled 59 points with 23 goals and 36 assists. It was one of the best rookie seasons ever for a player of that age, and he has emerged as a generational talent in the league.
Now, it makes a ton of sense for the NHL to lean into that and get him some more recognition in other markets. Overall, it will be great to see the young star of the Islanders being properly showcased, and the hope will be that New York can be a playoff contender with him leading the way.