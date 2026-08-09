Matthew Schaefer Predicted To Make Massive Jump in Rankings
The New York Islanders changed the trajectory of their franchise for the foreseeable future, in a good way, when they selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
It took him no time flat to make his presence felt as one of the best young building blocks in the league. Schaefer is a bona fide star at only 18 years old, putting together one of the best rookie campaigns ever.
Given how much success he had in Year 1, everyone is excited to see what he has in store for Year 2. Before he even takes the ice, he is expected to have a number next to his name when it comes to the defenseman rankings.
Schaefer wasn’t on the list last year because he was a rookie, but that will assuredly change ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Dan Rosen, a senior writer at NHL.com, has selected him as the player who will make the list this year after not being featured last year.
Matthew Schaefer is one of the best defenseman in NHL
“The answer is easy. Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders couldn't be on the list last year because when it came out he hadn't yet played in an NHL game. Schaefer was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and came into the NHL with big expectations. And to date, he has blown them away…He will crack the top 20 next year, if not the top 10, and likely will stay there for a very long time,” Rosen wrote.
There are a lot of talented defenseman in the NHL right now, so cracking the list in any capacity is an impressive feat for Schaefer. If he can break into the top 10, it will be a truly impressive feat when compared to where Montreal Canadiens star Lane Huston was ranked last year, at No. 19.
Should Schaefer be that high on the list, it will be warranted after the rookie campaign that he had. He was the unanimous Calder Trophy Award winner as the best newcomer to the NHL for the 2025-26 season.
Schaefer scored 23 points, which tied for the rookie lead and tied the record for a rookie defenseman, which was originally set by Brian Leetch. Among all defensemen, the 23 goals were second.
He added 36 assists, which was 21st among players at his position. His 59 points overall were tied for 14th among defensemen. Schaefer was always available, playing all 82 games and averaging 24:41, which was tied for 11th in ice time.
Those are impressive statistics, and it will be a pleasure to watch what he has in store as he continues to develop.