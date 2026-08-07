Matthew Schaefer of NY Islanders Appears at Local Summer Camp
In what should come as no surprise to those familiar with the New York Islanders, budding superstar Matthew Schaefer has continued to give back to the local New York community.
In the midst of being the 2025-26 recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to “the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL," Schaefer has also been known to prioritize community outreach efforts with local youth — oftentimes at local hospitals after being chosen by the Islanders at No.1 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.
These efforts have now expanded to the local New York summer camp of Timber Lake Camp.
Timer Lake Camp sits along a mountaintop in New York’s Catskill Mountains, just 2.5 hours from New York City. It is a traditional, co-ed camp that prioritizes the values of sharing, integrity, responsibility and respect in a friendly, safe and fun environment. The camp itself also features two private, spring-fed lakes and has been in business for over six decades.
Schaefer was on site on Aug. 6 to help kick off and generate excitement for their Marathon 2026 at the Golden Cup Hall of Fame. The event he helped launch appears to be a sort of color wars with a green and white team.
Matthew Schaefer's 2025-26 Season at a Glance
In addition to representing the Isles well off the ice, Schaefer was certainly not a slouch on the ice either throughout his rookie season.
While also having received the previously mentioned Calder Trophy, the defenseman led all rookies in average time on ice, power-play goals (with eight), Goal Above Replacement (GAR with 9.7) and shots on goal (222), while tying for first in goals and overtime goals (with two). Schaefer would register a total of 59 points with 23 goals and 36 assists over 82 games.
At only 18, Schaefer also made NHL history; the Hamilton, Ontario native set NHL records for his age. He had the most points by an 18-year-old defenseman, the most average time on ice by an 18-year-old skater (24:41) and the most overtime points (with four) by a teenage defenseman.
In addition to prioritizing his community outreach at such a young age, Schaefer has high expectations for both himself and the Islanders for the 2026-27 NHL season.
“You want to win the Stanley Cup, that’s the biggest thing. Making playoffs is a good start, but we just have to think about the start of the season and have a great start so you can keep it going so that by the end of the season, we’re in the playoffs and then we can focus on that," Schaefer has said.
Peter DeBoer was named the Isles' head coach on April 5, 2026, and has previously gone on record to express excitement in continuing to build up Schaefer as his career continues to develop next season, now that his rookie year is in the books.