Matthew Schaefer’s Greatest Achievements Through First 100 Games

The New York Islanders franchise changed forever when they defied the odds and won the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery.

That put them in position to select star defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 overall pick. Viewed as an impactful prospect, not even the most optimistic people could have envisioned what followed when he took the ice for the first time.

Schaefer put together a historic rookie season, a unanimous selection as the Calder Trophy winner. Everyone wondered what he would have in store for Year 2 as an encore, and he has taken things to another level.

Considered a superstar player after one season in the NHL, he is cementing that lofty standing in his second season. Through 18 games, Schaefer has recorded 18 points, scoring six goals to go along with 12 assists. That puts him at 100 games in his career, and he has accomplished some incredible feats in the process.

Matthew Schaefer putting together historic start to career

Nov 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) skates with the puck during the second period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Eric Hornick of NHL.com on The NYI Skinny, Schaefer is the youngest defenseman in League history to reach 100 games played. The only player who reached that plateau who was younger was center Jordan Staal with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2006-2007.

The last defenseman to reach 100 games played was Rasmus Dahlin with the Buffalo Sabres in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Overall, the Islanders star is the 25th teenage defenseman to play in at least 100 games.

Schaefer also owns the franchise record for shots on goal by a teenager. When he scored on the power play against the Los Angeles Kings, it was his 286th shot on goal, breaking the tie with Tim Connolly, who had 285.

Friendly reminder that Matthew Schaefer sure can rip it 🫢 pic.twitter.com/MCIBPTsC2m — NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2026

Set to play the entire 2026-27 campaign as a teenager, Schaefer is going to continue ascending and rewriting both the NHL and New York record books. With 29 career goals, he is 17 behind Phil Housley for the most by a teenage defenseman in League history.

His 77 total points are the fourth most by an NHL teenage defenseman, putting him two behind Ray Bourque for third place. Dahlin is second with 84, and Housley is atop that list with 132.

When it comes to Islanders records, Schaefer could be atop several lists before the calendar flips to 2027. He is only three goals behind Bryan Trottier for the most goals by a teenager and 12 assists behind him. Connolly also remains ahead on the assists list with 51.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER VS. LUKE HUGHES 😳💥 pic.twitter.com/yNBC0q0COd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2026

On the total points leaderboard for New York teenagers, Schaefer is in second with 77, and Trottier has 95. The star defenseman has five game-winning goals, which is tied for the most by a teenager, Trottier. His nine power-play goals are only two behind Trottier and John Tavares for the franchise lead.

It is incredible what Schaefer has accomplished through the first 100 games of his career, and he is only scratching the surface of his full potential. Just imagine what his production will look like once the front office builds the roster up around him and he continues growing as a player.