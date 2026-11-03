Matthew Schaefer, NY Islanders Children's Foundation Unveil Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room

In partnership with the New York Islanders Children's Foundation and Northwell Health, the New York Islanders and Matthew Schaefer have officially opened the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room.

The room — named after former No 1 overall pick Matthew's late mother, who passed away from breast cancer in 2024 — is to provide a dedicated place of comfort and support while a parent undergoes cancer treatment at Northwell’s R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center in New Hyde Park; the child life room features various hockey-themed elements including Islanders memorabilia and entertainment including air hockey, gaming consoles, bubble hockey (a favorite of Matthew's) and a scoreboard with customized greetings — along with inspiring messages from Matthew to the families utilizing the space.

The project came about in part due to a $150,000 gift from the Islanders Children's Foundation, with Matthew also making a personal contribution to the space.

NEW HYDE PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Beauty Photos of the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room at Zuckerberg Cancer Center on October 15, 2026 - prior to the unveiling of the room on November 2nd. (Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders). | COURTESY: New York Islanders

Matthew is set to visit the room at various times throughout the year in honor of his mother and the experience he went through during her battle with cancer.

"When you can be in a fun space that doesn't feel like a hospital, it's very fun when you can get away ... Kids can get away, they can be themselves. They can get the help they need but they don't have to see their parents go through treatment," Matthew said at the launch. "Because it's not always fun. They can talk to therapists; they can be themselves."

Matthew will also be giving out ladybug bracelets to children who utilize the room — which were a symbol of comfort for him during Jennifer's battle with cancer. The first bracelet was given to LJ, whose mom is also battling cancer and was by Matthew's side as the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room was officially opened.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 1: In partnership with Northwell and the Islanders Children’s Foundation, The Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room is opened with a ribbon cutting at RJ Zuckerberg Cancer Center in New Hyde Park on November 1, 2026. (Photo by Dennis DaSilva /New York Islanders) | COURTESY: New York Islanders

Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room Open for Families Battling Cancer

The room will also be staffed by a trained child life specialist from Cohen Children’s Medical Center and equipped with a private space where counseling will be fully available.

A child life specialist is a trained health care professional who helps children and their families navigate the medical world. They aid children in understanding their caregivers’ illness and the complex feelings that come with that through age-appropriate play and activities.

President and CEO of Northwell Health — John D'Angelo, MD — said the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room allows them another level of care provide their patients with.

"As an integrated health system, Northwell’s Cancer Institute goes beyond providing the latest in cancer treatments to our patients – we anticipate the needs of all our patients, including those with children who may need extra help during visits," D'Angelo said per the media release. "This is why we teamed up with Matthew Schaefer and the Islanders Children’s Foundation — we want to provide our patients with every level of support they need. Our trained child life specialists can help children and parents every step of the way. This wouldn’t have been possible without a donation from the Islanders Children’s Foundation, and we’re very grateful for their generosity."

Matthew's brother Johnny and father, Todd, were also on-site at the launch — with Matthew also stating Jennifer was there at the event in spirit.

"I think I'm going to be there just as much as they are. I think I'm super excited, I'm probably the one most excited about bubble hockey — I can't wait to play that against the rest of the kids," Matthew also said. "This is super special."

In addition to this latest project with Northwell Health, Matthew regularly contributes to other philanthropic endeavors, including the Smilezone Foundation, NHLPA, The Big Assist, WNY Compassion Connection and the CIBC Run for the Cure, in addition to having appeared at a local summer camp.