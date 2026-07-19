Moving This Poor Contract Would Be Ideal for NY Islanders
While it has been a bit of a quiet offseason for the New York Islanders, the team is building toward the future and hoping to create some sustained success long-term.
This offseason has been a bit of a disappointing one for the Islanders so far. After being a contender for a playoff spot last season, the Islanders haven’t done much of anything this offseason to improve.
While the signing of Mattias Maccelli was a good move for the team, they did also lose their captain and a top-six forward in Anders Lee. New York is focused on trying to retool for the future, and with a really strong prospect pool, there is reason to believe some good days are ahead for the Islanders.
However, as the team enters into this new regime and era, they are trying to get rid of some contracts that are far from ideal.
As the Islanders try to get into a better cap situation for next summer, one contract that they would likely enjoy moving would be that of Anthony Duclair. With two years remaining on his deal at $3.5 million, trading him would help create more cap flexibility.
Moving Duclair’s Contract Would Be Ideal
Duclair's contract might not be one of the most expensive on the team, but it is one that isn’t great. With the veteran forward likely to be on the fourth line this coming season, a cap hit of $3.5 million is just far too high for what he will bring to the table.
New York is a team focused on getting into a better cap situation, and moving Duclair could help with that. However, doing so could be a bit tricky, and it might take some creativity.
Based on how Mathieu Darche seemingly values prospects, attaching a pick to get rid of him seems unlikely. However, as some teams look to shed salary, perhaps they would be willing to move a more expensive contract in a swap.
In this scenario, the Islanders might even be able to get a little bit more draft capital. With a new head coach in Peter DeBoer, players like Duclair are going to get a fresh shot with New York to carve out a role. Even though he has been a bit of a disappointment so far, the Islanders would love for him to become a valuable player.
However, if his struggles continue, moving him isn’t an impossible task.