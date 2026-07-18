NY Islanders' Offseason Not Seen as a Good One This Summer
The New York Islanders are starting to prepare for next season. However, their summer didn’t inspire a lot of confidence in the team heading into the new campaign.
Coming off a year in which the Islanders were a playoff contender right up until the very end of the season, hopes were high for the team coming into the summer.
Unfortunately, New York didn’t have a ton of cap space to work with, and it certainly limited what they could do. The Islanders were one of the least active teams in what ended up being a pretty busy free agency.
Despite it not being the strongest class, there was a flurry of moves made by teams seeking to improve. The Islanders didn’t end up being one of those teams.
New York has some bad contracts on the books, and they will be looking to reset their cap space a bit for next summer. Furthermore, with a very talented prospect pool, the Islanders will be hoping to get some increased production from this group as well. However, in terms of improvements overall, it was a very lackluster summer for the team so far.
Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about some of the most improved teams in the NHL this offseason. Unfortunately, the Islanders ranked toward the bottom of the league, coming in 26th.
New York Has a Quiet Offseason
While the Islanders still might look to add another piece for their top nine, it has been mostly a quiet offseason for them. With a focus on the future, New York didn’t make any major signings or trades so far.
Furthermore, one of the most notable departures was their captain, Anders Lee. Even though he is 35 years old, he still has some gas left in the tank and is coming off a 19-goal season.
In terms of the additions made, the only notable one was Matias Maccelli. This does look to be a fantastic value add for the Islanders, with him signing a one-year deal worth $2.25 million.
However, there is a reason why he was let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs after one year, and the Islanders will be trying to get the 25-year-old to have a bounce-back campaign.
Overall, with the loss of Lee and just the addition of Maccelli, it is easy to understand the poor ranking for the Islanders. New York will certainly be relying on some of their young players to continue to develop and help them next season.