New Timeline for Potential Mathew Barzal Return for NY Islanders Revealed

The New York Islanders are getting set for their home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. However, they will be without a key player who is not skating yet.

In their first game of the season, the Islanders were unable to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road. New York lost by a score of 2-1, with offensive production being a bit of an issue.

During the game, head coach Peter DeBoer started to move some lines around. Both Anthony Duclair and Victor Eklund were arguably the two best skaters for the Islanders in the season-opener, and they have been rewarded.

Eklund will be skating with the second line, and Duclair has moved up to the third. With things getting shaken up already, DeBoer is seemingly looking for a spark.

Unfortunately, on Saturday night, the team will be without Mathew Barzal once again. The talented forward still isn’t skating and won’t be for a few more days.

Andrew Gross of Newsday reported that Mathew Barzal won’t be skating until either October 8th or 9th as of now.

Islanders Being Patient

#Isles say Mathew Barzal is progressing. Plan is for him to resume skating on Thursday or Friday. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 3, 2026

With it being so early in the long 84-game season, not rushing Barzal back makes a lot of sense. The forward is one of the best offensive players on the team, and if New York is going to be a contender this year, he will need to be healthy.

Based on the timeline for Barzal to start skating again, it appears like he could be out through next week, which would be the first five games of the season for New York.

The Islanders will be playing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, October 10th. There is a belief that once he is skating, he will return soon, so that could be an option. Furthermore, they also play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, the 13th.

If he does indeed start to skate on the 8th or the 9th, he would have four or five days to get his legs under him before the Canucks game. With that being the sixth game of the season and also being at home, it could be the one to circle on the calendar for a potential return.

Last season, Barzal led the team with 72 points on 19 goals and 53 assists. New York needs that type of production offensively, and he will hopefully be back in the lineup soon.