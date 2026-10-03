Victor Eklund Moving Into Top 6 is Encouraging for NY Islanders

The New York Islanders are coming off a loss in their season opener and will be heading home to try and get their first win of the season against the New Jersey Devils. In that matchup, the lines could have a different look to them.

It was not an ideal start for the Islanders in their season opener, picking up a loss, but there were some encouraging things. New York certainly hit a rough patch after a quick start in the first couple of minutes. However, they responded well and made a run down the stretch.

Ultimately, they came up just short and lost by a score of 2-1, but there were opportunities to be had for the team. Now, with the team set to host the Devils, they will have a different look with young forward Victor Eklund moving up to the second line.

Eklund Moving Into Top 6 is Encouraging

#Isles lines at Friday's practice @bullsmithsli:



Heineman-Horvat-Palmieri

Eklund-Ritchie-Schenn

Holmstrom-Pageau-Duclair

Palat-Cizikas-Maccelli

E: MacLean



Pelech-Schaefer

Romanov-Pulock

Stanley-DeAngelo

E: Kessel-Mayfield



Sorokin

Varlamov — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 2, 2026

With Stefan Rosner reporting that Eklund skated in the Top 6 for the Islanders during practice, the team has to be thrilled with what they have seen from the young forward so far.

While their opening game against the Toronto Maple Leafs might not have gone the way they would have liked, Eklund was one of the Islanders who did perform well.

The young forward was tied with Anthony Duclair for the highest ixG on the team at 0.41. As one of the top prospects in the system for New York, Eklund not only making the team was important to see, but the Islanders wanted him to have a big role early on.

With Eklund moving up, he is slated to be playing alongside Cal Ritchie and Brayden Schenn. Ritchie is another young player that the team is high on, and seeing these two on the second line could be a glimpse of the future for New York.

What will be interesting to see is, when Mathew Barzal comes back, what Peter DeBoer will do with these lines. This is a pretty crowded forward room, and Matias Maccelli has already shockingly been moved to the fourth line with Duclair and Eklund moving up.

DeBoer is certainly going to have his work cut out for himself trying to find the combinations that he likes, and that will take some time. However, Eklund moving to the top six is a very encouraging thing for the Islanders long-term.