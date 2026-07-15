NHL Reveals 2027 All-Star Game Logo Hosted by NY Islanders
The New York Islanders are going to be the hosts for the 2027 NHL All-Star Game, with all the festivities occurring at their home, UBS Arena.
All of the events are going to be held on Feb. 5 and 6, and the league recently revealed what the logo for this season’s All-Star Game will look like. There are a lot of nods to the Islanders that fans will love to see.
The first thing that sticks out is the lighthouse that has been created using the second “L” in All-Star and the space in between. There are a lot of mock uniforms that fans are creating to become New York’s Third Jersey for the 2027-28 season that use the lighthouse in some capacity.
Another popular logo for the Islanders is the old-school fisherman. The waves from those uniforms and the unique color scheme make up the bottom part of the 2027 All-Star Game logo being used for the event on Long Island, New York.
2027 NHL All-Star Game logo revealed
It is a unique logo that New York fans will love to see plastered around the league in preparation for the All-Star game and skills competition over the winter. Hopefully, some of their favorite players are participating in the game.
This season’s event is going to be a little different from years past. The skills competition, held the night before the All-Star game, will feature 10 young stars who are 25 years of age or younger competing in eight different events.
They will all compete in at least four of the first six events, which are Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Passing Challenge, One Timers, Stick Handling and Accuracy Shooting. After that, the top four players will advance to a shootout, facing one of the four All-Star goalies.
The top two players from that will then take on the Obstacle Course Finale to be crowned the All-Star Skills Competition Champion and take home a prize pot of $1 million.
The All-Star game itself will consist of five international teams, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the United States and a “World” team, who will compete in a three-on-three round-robin exhibition tournament.
Each team will have 11 players, nine skaters and two goaltenders, who will be voted on by the fans. 30 players will be selected for each by the NHL and NHLPA for fans to vote on.
The Islanders have a few players who are certainly going to be in contention for spots on the All-Star team. Defenseman Matthew Schaefer is the first one who comes to mind. After a historic rookie campaign, everyone will be keeping a close eye on him to see what he has in store as an encore.
During the 2025-26 campaign, he played in all 82 games, recording 59 total points as he scored 23 goals and handed out 36 assists. His plus/minus ratio was a stellar +13, as he made a positive impact whenever he was on the ice. Only 19 years old, he could very well be featured in the skills competition.