NY Islanders Should Already Be Planning Matthew Schaefer Extension
There are certainly some New York Islanders fans who will be disappointed with how the 2026 NHL offseason has unfolded for their favorite team.
After faltering down the stretch of the 2025-26 season and missing the postseason, it is easy to understand why some fans would want to see the team make some aggressive moves to help push the franchise further along and be better positioned for a playoff push.
However, their salary cap situation wasn’t great. General manager Mathieu Darche is prioritizing flexibility and space for next year, when the team could have $40 million to spend on the roster. A little bit of patience needs to be shown because this is an ownership group that wants to build a winner as much as the fans do.
During a recent episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas, Scott Malkin, who co-owns the franchise, was brought up. He wants to win at all costs, and that will eventually mean opening up the checkbook for players.
Islanders ownership willing to do anything to make a winner
The first player who will be receiving a hefty contract from the franchise is defenseman Matthew Schaefer. Friedman and Bukauskas joked around that property in the United Kingdom could be included in the contract to help lock him in long-term.
A smaller annual average could be made up for with a castle overseas. While not a legitimate thing New York could do, it does go to prove just how valuable their young defenseman is going to be and how much his contract is going to cost.
Schaefer has had a major impact on the franchise in multiple facets and is going to be worth every penny. On the ice, he has already proven to be one of the most promising young players in the NHL.
He was a unanimous selection for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie during the 2025-26 season. It was a no-brainer decision with Schaefer playing in all 82 games, recording 59 points on 23 goals and 36 assists with a plus/minus of +13.
Turning only 19 years old on Sept. 5, he is already the face of the franchise and the player the front office will be making roster decisions around for years to come. He is the future captain on the ice, a vacancy he may not fill this year with Anders Lee departing in free agency, but eventually he will have the “C” on his uniform.
Being the face of the franchise is evidenced by just how popular he is amongst the fan base as well. Anyone who attends a game at UBS Arena is going to see plenty of No. 48 uniforms in the stands.
The Islanders’ team store was overwhelmed with demand for Schaefer uniforms last season, something that ownership will certainly take into account when determining how to navigate a long-term contract extension.
This is something that should already start being discussed. And it is a major reason why maintaining long-term flexibility has been so important this offseason because they know a massive salary is going to be in the books in a few years when Schaefer is eligible for a new deal.