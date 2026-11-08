NY Have Great Update on Mathew Barzal, Matias Maccelli & Ryan Pulock

The New York Islanders weren’t able to end their homestand at UBS Arena on a high note, losing 5-4 to the New Jersey Devils, but at least they managed to get a point as the 5-4 loss came in overtime.

With a 7-6-3 record, the Islanders are now getting ready for a three-game road trip that will begin with a game against the San Jose Sharks. In an encouraging update, there is a chance New York will have some reinforcements in the lineup.

As shared by the team’s official account on X, three of their injured players, forwards Mathew Barzal and Matias Maccelli and defenseman Ryan Pulock, are all on the trip to California.

All three players have been taking part in practice recently, albeit in red non-contact uniforms. Making the trip to California to begin a three-game road trip is certainly a positive development and hints toward the trio making a return to the ice in the near future.

Mathew Barzal, Matias Maccelli and Ryan Pulock traveling with Islanders

Live from the sky 👀 pic.twitter.com/VuYETVHaGe — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 8, 2026

If they don’t get into the lineup against the Sharks on Nov. 9, there will be a few days off before the Islanders take the ice again on Nov. 12 against the Los Angeles Kings, with at least one of those days presumably being a practice. The last game of the road trip will be on Nov. 14 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Getting those three back in the lineup will provide New York with a massive boost. There was major buzz at practice last week when Barzal was participating for the first time with his teammates, inching closer to his return.

He has yet to play this season, so whenever he suits up, it will be for his debut in the 2026-27 season. The Islanders’ leading scorer with 72 points last season, getting him back will elevate the team’s offense to another level as someone capable of keeping up with star defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

Maccelli, who has played in only eight games this season and was injured on Oct. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, has recorded six points with two goals and four assists. He is tied for seventh on the team in assists despite missing half the games thus far this campaign. His addition has proven to be a great one.

Pulock was injured on Oct. 29 against the Minnesota Wild. Originally given a 2- to 4-week timetable to return to the ice, he is well ahead of schedule.

It will be interesting to see what changes head coach Peter DeBoer makes to the lineup when the time comes.