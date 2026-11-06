Head Coach Peter DeBoer Finds Positives in NY Islanders Loss To Hurricanes

While a valiant effort was made, the New York Islanders just couldn't get it done against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Islanders did manage to fight back from both 2-0 and 3-2 deficits, but the comeback ultimately failed with Carolina taking home the win via a 5-3 final score at UBS Arena on Nov. 5. The Hurricanes' William Carrier scored with 5:08 remaining in the final frame, though Brayden Schenn and Victor Eklund each scored tying goals amidst the effort.

As a result — Head Coach Peter DeBoer was not discouraged by the scoreboard.

"The first game back after a four-day break, you never know what you're going to get. I obviously didn’t like the hole to start the game, but there were some positives. I liked our resiliency to come back," DeBoer said according to Islanders beat reporter Stefen Rosner. "I liked our fourth line tonight. It gave us some positive energy, which is something that we’ve been lacking and we’ve needed from them.”

Islanders didn't quit against Hurricanes despite deficits

#Isles HC Pete DeBoer: I didn't like the hole to start the game, but there were some positives. I liked our resiliency to come back. I liked our fourth line tonight. It gave us some positive energy, which is something that we've been lacking and we've needed from them. Thought… — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) November 6, 2026

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov made a season-high 34 saves in his fifth start of the campaign to keep the Islanders within striking distance. The goalie's 34 saves were also his highest total in a game since April of 2024.

“I thought he battled his ass off for us tonight,” DeBoer additionally said of his netminder.

Isles Captain Bo Horvat also said there were positives to the two-goal loss to the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

"Honestly, I didn't even think we came out flat. It's just a couple unfortunate bounces. I thought we did a good job of climbing back. I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. It was just a couple lapses on our part that cost us, and yeah, we just got to be better. That's a good team," Horvat had said via NHL.com.

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan Stankoven, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Andrei Svechnikov and Carrier all posted goals for Carolina in addition to Jalen Chatfield’s empty-netter.

The negatives for the Islanders came on the power play; they went 0-for-4 on their man-advantage opportunities and had just one scoring chance in the third period at 5-on-5, via Natural Stat Trick.

Another highlight came as right winger Mitchell Chaffee scored his first goal with the Islanders at the 3:40 mark of the second period. Eklund's goal was also his fourth of the season.

Islanders Look to Bounce Back by Hosting New Jersey Devils

The Islanders will look to bounce back by hosting the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 7 before hitting the road for an away stretch in California; New Jersey most recently defeated the St. Louis Blues in a 5-4 overtime win on Nov. 5.

The Devils and Team USA golden goal scorer Jack Hughes sit just below the Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division with 22 points across an 11-5-0 overall record.