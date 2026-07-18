NY Islanders AHL Team in Great Hands With Jay McKee
The New York Islanders made some major changes to the coaching staff across their organization this offseason.
Former head coach of the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL, Rocky Thompson, was promoted to assistant coach on the staff with the NHL team under Peter DeBoer. Taking over as head coach of their new AHL team, the Hamilton Hammers, will be Jay McKee.
McKee took the lead at the team’s development camp, introducing prospects and young players to what they can expect while being part of the organization. DeBoer came away very impressed with what he saw from the AHL head coach.
“I’ve been following his coaching and playing journey, and seen how much success he’s had in the OHL,” DeBoer said, via Tucker Terranova of NHL.com. “I was really impressed with what I saw this week and what he did.”
Peter DeBoer impressed by Jay McKee
McKee’s resume speaks for itself, but getting to see him in action just solidified all of the positive things DeBoer felt about him. Everywhere he has gone as a head coach, his team has found success.
He began his coaching career as an assistant with the Rochester Americans in 2011-12, where the team went 36-26-10-4. After a two-year stint with the Senior “AAA” Dundas Real McCoys, McKee returned to coaching as an assistant with the Erie Otters.
He spent the 2014-15 season on their bench, going 50-14-4 with Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid leading the team. In 2015, he moved on to the Kitchener Rangers, where he was an associate coach for one season before being promoted to head coach.
Three years were spent there before the Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs hired him for the 2021-22 season. Immediate success was found again, helping lead the team to the OHL’s J. Ross Robertson Cup.
The hard-nosed, suffocating style of hockey that McKee has deployed at all of his stops is what he is instilling in the next era of Islanders hockey players. And DeBoer was happy to game plan with him and the other coaches during the development camp.
“I think we have a tremendous AHL staff led by Jay,” DeBoer said. “They did a great job this week and I’m excited for the bond we’ve built between both of our staffs."
The future certainly looks bright in New York, where the coaching staff and front office are all getting on the same page to help elevate the franchise to heights that haven’t been achieved in a long time.