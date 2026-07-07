NY Islanders Made Intriguing Coaching Changes Within Organization
The New York Islanders made a massive change on the bench near the end of the 2025-26 season, firing head coach Patrick Roy and replacing him with Peter DeBoer.
Roy was fired after the team went 42-31-5, right in the mix for a playoff spot. They held a playoff spot as late as April 4, but crumbled down the stretch. DeBoer was head coach for four games, and the team went 1-3, ending the campaign on a whimper.
With an offseason to implement his schemes, expectations will be on the rise with a coach as successful as DeBoer taking over. He has been incredibly successful in his career with a 663-450-152 record, making the postseason 10 times and compiling a record of 97-82.
Under him on the staff, he is going to have one new assistant: Rocky Thompson. The head coach of the Bridgeport Islanders, he was promoted to be one of the assistants under DeBoer after helping lead the team to the AHL playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Islanders promote Rocky Thompson from Bridgeport
Bridgeport won 19 more games during the 2025-26 campaign than the previous year, and he will now have a chance to continue building up his resume on the staff under DeBoer. The organization is very high on what Thompson can provide.
“He did a phenomenal job last year in Bridgeport, I thought he was able to really change the culture down there,” general manager Mathieu Darche said. “When Pete took over, he wanted to make some changes to the staff. When he met with Rocky, he was really comfortable with him and loved his energy and communication skills.”
With Thompson promoted, a replacement was needed to lead the AHL Islanders as head coach. Taking his place will be Jay McKee, who will be leading the team in their move to Hamilton.
That is a place McKee knows well, as he has been head coach of the Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs for the last five seasons. The team was incredibly successful under his guidance, with a 213-91-36 record, three division titles and one J. Ross Robertson Cup.
“Jay was very sought after this summer, and last summer too,” Darche said. “We just felt that Jay's track record in the OHL and the way he's developed players, it was a no brainer for us.”
New York is incredibly excited about the future of both Thompson and McKee. Both are incredible hockey minds who have found plenty of success at previous stops and will be looking to continue building positive momentum in their coaching careers.