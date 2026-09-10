NY Islanders Being Named Potential Landing Spot for Chris Kreider is Surprising
The New York Islanders are set to kick off the 2026-27 season at the end of the month, and the next couple of weeks for the team are going to be important.
With the start of the campaign right around the corner, the Islanders will be very busy between rookie camp, training camp, and then the preseason. All of this preparation for the team is going to be important, especially with basically a new head coach.
Peter DeBoer is going to have a lot of work to do to implement his style of play and get the team up to speed. However, as a very well-respected coach who has had a ton of success around the league, there is reason to believe that he can help take the Islanders to the next level.
Even though the season is starting soon, that doesn’t mean that New York still won’t be trying to figure out ways to improve. However, one potential option for them doesn’t make a ton of sense.
Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Islanders being a potential landing spot for Chris Kreider. While he would improve the team, this would be a massive surprise.
Kreider Joining New York Would Be a Shocker
While there is a desire to come back to the East Coast for Kreider and Long Island certainly fits the bill for that, New York signing him would be a bit of a surprise.
Currently, the Islanders don’t have a ton of cap space to pursue a player that totaled 50 points with 22 goals and 28 assists last year. Even though he is being let go by the Anaheim Ducks, it is not because of his production on the ice.
For New York, he would be an upgrade for the team, but the Islanders have so many forwards, and adding another one that wouldn't be a top-line player or long-term player for the franchise is unlikely.
New York is going to have a lot of tough decisions to make in the coming weeks regarding who is going to be on the roster and then what the lineups will be. The plethora of forwards will create some good competition in camp.
DeBoer will have his work cut out for him, and it will be interesting to see if some of the young forwards are in the NHL to start the season. Overall, while Kreider would be an improvement for the Islanders, they simply have too many forwards and a lack of cap space for him to make sense.