NY Islanders Are Wise to Keep an Eye On Kirill Marchenko
With the start of the regular season right around the corner for the New York Islanders, expectations do feel a bit mixed coming into the year.
Toward the end of last season, the Islanders made a major splash with the addition of Peter DeBoer to be their new head coach. As one of the best in the game, he is clearly coming to New York to win. That move prompted some belief that the Islanders would be aggressive this summer.
However, the team didn’t make any major moves, and this roster will be relying on some players coming back and being healthy, along with the development of some of their younger talent.
While it is certainly possible that the combination of those two things will be enough for the team to make the playoffs, adding another proven player to the top six would have made it a lot more likely.
Those options weren’t really readily available in what was a weak free agency class. However, with a lot of prospects in the system, trading for help was and perhaps still might be an option for New York.
On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke about the Islanders being around on Kirill Marchenko.
Marchenko Would Be Great Addition
Following a quiet offseason in which New York didn’t make a ton of moves, that also means that they kept a lot of their young players. If the Islanders do decide to try and pull the trigger on a big trade, they have the prospects to do so, both at forward and on the blueline.
When looking at Marchenko, he is certainly a player that makes sense for New York and one that could be an option. Last season, he totaled 67 points with 27 goals and 40 assists.
It is no secret that the Islanders could still use some help in the scoring department, and with 58 goals in the last two years, Marchenko would help solve that need.
Furthermore, with New York still being a team that is thinking about the long term with the very talented Matthew Schaefer on their roster, Marchenko would fit in nicely at 26 years old.
While the asking price would be key, the fit for the two sides is certainly there. Depending on how things go for both teams in the early part of the season will likely play a factor, but Marchenko is a name the Islanders are wisely keeping an eye on.