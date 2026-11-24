The New York Islanders returned home riding a seven-game point streak and were hungry to keep it alive and build on some of their momentum. Unfortunately, despite a good start, their points streak came to an end.

Despite injuries being a major storyline for the team, the Islanders’ depth has been on full display. With a winnable game on Monday at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Islanders were able to strike first.

Anthony Duclair was able to get things going with his seventh goal of the season, with assists going to Matthew Kessel and Ben Hutton. The Islanders would control play for much of the first period, and as expected in a game with John Tavares returning to Long Island, New York fans made sure to let him hear it early.

In the second period, the Islanders would continue to play well, and they would be able to extend their lead. Mathew Barzal was able to get his first of the season, with assists going to Brayden Schenn and Matthew Kessel.

Seeing Barzal find the back of the net was a great sign for New York, and he has played well since returning. For Kessel, this was his second assist of the game, and he is certainly earning his spot on the roster.

Islanders Allow Four Unanswered

Nov 23, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (22) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, despite the Islanders doing well, the Maple Leafs would get one past Ilya Sorokin in the second period to make it a 2-1 game. Jake McCabe would score just his second of the year on a shot from deep that got past Sorokin with a lot of traffic in front.

Overall, the second period certainly favored the Maple Leafs in this one, with their shot total climbing quite a bit. One staggering number was the Leafs nearly doubling up the Islanders on face-offs in this one. That lopsided discrepancy certinaly contributed to them starting to take over a bit. Even though Sorokin had one get by him, he did well to maintain this lead for New York entering the third.

With momentum going into the third period, it was Toronto who was able to tie the game with a goal by Chris Tanev, which was his first of the season. This goal came at a great time for the Maple Leafs to be able to tie it up early on in the third period.

The Leafs would continue to play well in the third and they took the lead on a goal from first overall pick Gavin McKenna, which was his seventh of the year. Later in the third with the net empty, it would be Easton Cowan who sealed the deal for the Maple Leafs with the goal. Considering the Islanders were up 2-0 in this game, it was a bad 4-2 loss.

Next up for the Islanders will be another home game against the St. Louis Blues on Thanksgiving Eve.