Coming into the 2206-27 NHL regular season, the New York Islanders weren’t viewed as a team that would make a lot of noise when it came to the playoff race.

They have a foundational building block in defenseman Matthew Schaefer, but an ill-fated attempt to be buyers ahead of the NHL trade deadline last season has left the Islanders in a bit of an awkward spot.

This roster is a bit mismatched with most of the decisions general manager Mathieu Darche has made, resulting in negative value to the franchise. There are aging veterans with some high-upside youngsters, but not enough elite offensive drivers to help elevate the team to another level.

However, the fastest way to even the playing field is to have a goaltender who can carry the team. The Islanders have that with Ilya Sorokin, but this year, he is not alone, with Semyon Varlamov looking more and more comfortable each time he takes the ice.

Islanders have one of best goaltender tandems in NHL

Oct 17, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) celebrate a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That duo has helped push New York into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, and they have earned their spot in the goalie tandem rankings shared by Jesse Granger of The Athletic (subscription required).

The Islanders twosome of Sorokin and Varlamov has come in at No. 3 in the rankings, behind only the Minnesota Wild with Jesper Wallstedt, Calvin Pickard and Filip Gustavsson; and the Boston Bruins with Jeremy Swayman and Michael DiPietro.

New York’s tandem has combined for a save percentage of .910, which is third in the League, and a Goals Save Above Average of 12.2, which is the second-best mark. The Wild are ahead in both, currently in first place in both categories, with Wallstedt carrying the load. With Pickard about to see his role diminished, Minnesota is worthy of being named the No. 1 tandem.

That is what makes the Islanders' current goalie situation such a good one. Sorokin is a workhorse, starting at least 52 games in five consecutive seasons coming into the 2026-27 campaign. However, he wore down toward the end of the 2025-26 campaign, and the team’s performance sank along with him.

Semyon Varlamov has elevated Islanders as backup goalie

Nov 19, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Varlamov available this time around, that shouldn’t happen again. The veteran, who has made a miraculous comeback from partial replacement surgery on both knees, is proving more than capable of shouldering some of that workload to take pressure off Sorokin.

It has certainly worked thus far, with Sorokin off to arguably the best start in his career with a .918 save percentage overall, and a save percentage of at least .923 in eight out of 14 starts. On only three occasions has he allowed at least three goals.

As long as their duo remains healthy, the Islanders are going to be a tough team to beat, especially with their lineup getting healthier with Mathew Barzal finally back in the mix.