NY Islanders Bolster Strength and Conditioning Program With New Hires
The New York Islanders have announced that Bryan Marshall has been named the organization's Director of Player Performance and will oversee all levels of the organization’s strength and conditioning program.
This role will be all-encompassing — he will direct the franchise's strength and conditioning programs across the NHL and AHL in addition to prospects.
In addition to efforts to strengthen the department, Andrew Kacsor has been named a Strength and Conditioning Coach and will work alongside current Strength and Conditioning Coach Joe Erdos.
Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche said that both Marshall and Kacsor represent great additions to the Isles' organization.
"Bryan and Andrew are outstanding additions to our performance staff. Bryan's track record of developing elite athletes at every level of the player’s development process, combined with Andrew's training and approach to athlete development, gives us real depth in this department,” said Darche per the Islanders' press release on the matter. "Alongside Joe Erdos, they'll form a group we're confident will not only prepare our players to be strong and ready to compete over the course of a season but allow them to have great careers."
Bryan Marshall, Andrew Kacsor Brought Into Islanders' Strength and Conditioning Program
Marshall joins the Islanders after having also been the Founder and Program Director of Milo Athletics — which is a high-performance training center based in Mississauga, Ontario, but additionally reaches athletes all across North America.
He also spent 13 seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and recently served as their Director of Applied Sports Science.
Kacsor now joins the Isles after most recently serving as the Head Performance Coach at Muskoka Hockey, leading the program’s off-ice training and athlete performance systems. He's known for blending strength and conditioning with movement science and mentorship.
This is part of Kacsor's philosophy to put a priority on blending physical preparation with on-ice performance via individualized programs.
In addition, he has held the role of Head Strength & Conditioning Coach for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) since May of 2020.
As previously referenced, these new additions to the Islanders' strength and conditioning program will join current Strength and Conditioning Coach, Joe Erdos.
Per Erdos's LinkedIn, he has been with the Islanders since July of 2025 and specializes in a skill set surrounding injury prevention, sports nutrition, sports science, strength and conditioning and strength training. He previously served as the Head Athletic Trainer for the then-Bridgeport Islanders (AHL).
The Isles are making more efforts with their franchise's strength and conditioning programs after having already moved on from Head Coach Patrick Roy at the end of the 2025-26 season and opting to hire Peter DeBoer.