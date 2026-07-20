New York Islanders On SI

NY Islanders Buying Out Veteran Forward Still a Possibility

Will the New York Islanders buy out a player who has struggled for them?

Nick Ziegler

Nov 22, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche speaks with fans at a pre-game event prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche speaks with fans at a pre-game event prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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With the offseason continuing for the New York Islanders, it will be interesting to see if the team makes any more moves following what has been a quiet offseason. 

After a very strong campaign last year, the Islanders are hoping to snap their two-year playoff drought this coming season. Right at the end of last year, New York made a major switch, firing head coach Patrick Roy in favor of veteran Peter DeBoer. 

The veteran coach has had a ton of success on the bench in the league, and the Islanders hope he will be the one who takes them to the next level. Even though he did come in at the end of the year and knows some of the guys, this offseason will present players with a chance to prove themselves. 

New York has a number of players who will be fighting for spots, and one of them is forward Anthony Duclair. However, what the future for the 30-year-old looks like is a bit uncertain

Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the possibility of the Islanders buying out the contract of Duclair, who has been a disappointment for the franchise. 

Future of Duclair is Uncertain

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair
Mar 1, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (11) attempts a shot against the Florida Panthers during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the previous regime of Lou Lamoriello that signed Duclair to a four-year $14 million deal back in 2024. Since coming to the Islanders, the results for the veteran forward have not been good. 

In his first season, he played in just 44 games and totaled 11 points on seven goals and four assists. Furthermore, last season he totaled 27 points with 12 goals and 15 assists.

There has certainly been a significant drop-off in production for Duclair with the Islanders, and at a decent cap hit of $3.5 million, that money could be used elsewhere. 

New York was mostly quiet this summer in free agency and on the trade market because of their cap situation, and Duclair’s contract played a part in that. However, with DeBoer coming in, it is possible that the veteran forward will get a chance to prove he can be the player that New York signed a couple of years ago. 

With competition expected to be stiff among the forwards in camp, Duclair will have to be on his game to earn a spot. If he is beaten out, it could result in the team looking to buy out his contract and move on. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Islanders On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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