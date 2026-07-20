NY Islanders Buying Out Veteran Forward Still a Possibility
With the offseason continuing for the New York Islanders, it will be interesting to see if the team makes any more moves following what has been a quiet offseason.
After a very strong campaign last year, the Islanders are hoping to snap their two-year playoff drought this coming season. Right at the end of last year, New York made a major switch, firing head coach Patrick Roy in favor of veteran Peter DeBoer.
The veteran coach has had a ton of success on the bench in the league, and the Islanders hope he will be the one who takes them to the next level. Even though he did come in at the end of the year and knows some of the guys, this offseason will present players with a chance to prove themselves.
New York has a number of players who will be fighting for spots, and one of them is forward Anthony Duclair. However, what the future for the 30-year-old looks like is a bit uncertain.
Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the possibility of the Islanders buying out the contract of Duclair, who has been a disappointment for the franchise.
Future of Duclair is Uncertain
It was the previous regime of Lou Lamoriello that signed Duclair to a four-year $14 million deal back in 2024. Since coming to the Islanders, the results for the veteran forward have not been good.
In his first season, he played in just 44 games and totaled 11 points on seven goals and four assists. Furthermore, last season he totaled 27 points with 12 goals and 15 assists.
There has certainly been a significant drop-off in production for Duclair with the Islanders, and at a decent cap hit of $3.5 million, that money could be used elsewhere.
New York was mostly quiet this summer in free agency and on the trade market because of their cap situation, and Duclair’s contract played a part in that. However, with DeBoer coming in, it is possible that the veteran forward will get a chance to prove he can be the player that New York signed a couple of years ago.
With competition expected to be stiff among the forwards in camp, Duclair will have to be on his game to earn a spot. If he is beaten out, it could result in the team looking to buy out his contract and move on.