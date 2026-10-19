NY Islanders Coach Has Discouraging Cal Ritchie, Matias Maccelli Update

The New York Islanders picked up an impressive victory over the weekend, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 to exact some revenge for their season-opening loss a few weeks ago.

However, the victory wasn’t all positive for the Islanders. Two of their key forwards went down with injuries in the first period, leaving them incredibly shorthanded up front. It didn’t cost them against the Maple Leafs, but it is something worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

Calum Ritchie, the No. 2 center on the team, exited the game after only 28 seconds. Later in the first period, it was winger Matias Maccelli who had to exit with assistance from his teammates to get off the ice.

Both players are dealing with lower-body injuries. Head coach Peter DeBoer provided a status update on his two forwards, and it isn’t overly encouraging, as both are going to be sidelined for the time being.

Cal Ritchie, Matias Maccelli remain without timetables to return

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Matias MacCelli (63) the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York held practice on Monday morning, and he revealed that Ritchie and Maccelli are both not going to play this week. There is no timetable for either of them to return, which means a multi-game absence for both.

The Islanders play two games at UBS Arena this week, Oct. 20 against the Anaheim Ducks and Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Kings, before embarking on a three-game road trip that starts on Oct. 25 with a visit to DeBoer’s former team, the Dallas Stars.

It is probably safe to assume neither Ritchie nor Maccelli will be playing in either game at UBS Arena in the coming days. The big test will be whether or not they go on the road trip with the team. If the duo isn’t traveling, the earliest they would return is Oct. 31 against the Edmonton Oilers when the team is back on Long Island.

DeBoer says neither Maccelli nor Ritchie will play this week. No other timeline yet. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 19, 2026

Their losses are significant because the team is already without one of its stars, Mathew Barzal. He still isn’t participating in any team skating, continuing to do things individually as he works his way back from a knee ailment.

Being down three top-six forwards is a massive void for any team to fill in a lineup. For now, New York is turning to Kyle MacLean, who has been a healthy scratch in all eight games thus far, and Mitchell Chaffee, who was signed in free agency this summer and has been playing with the Hamilton Hammers, to fill out the lineup.