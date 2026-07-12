NY Islanders Could Have Multiple Veterans to Trade Next Season
The New York Islanders are continuing to roll through the offseason, and what the team will look like for next year is up for debate.
After just missing the playoffs last season, how good the team could be next year is a good question. The Islanders feel like a team that could not only potentially make the playoffs, but also end up struggling.
There is a wide range of scenarios for the team, and considering they didn’t do a lot this offseason to improve, there will be some speculation that they are building for the future more than the present.
At the trade deadline last season, they made some moves to bring in talent and tried to make a run at a playoff spot. That might have been a bit premature for general manager Mathieu Darche, and it could be a very different outlook for the team this coming season.
While the team will be hoping to contend, the roster right now might not be enough to be able to accomplish that. After a subpar trade deadline last year, the team could have a much different outlook.
Islanders Could Have Multiple Veteran Assets to Move Next Season
While New York will be trying to compete for a playoff spot, the team will have to do a better job at the deadline than they did last season. Decisions to bring in Ondrej Palat and Brayden Schenn were questionable, and those moves haven’t aged all that well.
This coming year, if the Islanders are out of contention, they will have a plethora of veterans that they could look to move. The aforementioned Schenn and Palat will be in the final years of their deals and could provide a depth option for a contender.
Furthermore, other veterans like Casey Cizkas and Kyle Palmieri could also be available. These two players are also in the final year of their contracts, and both would be desirable for teams.
While Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal both would bring back fantastic returns based on their production and contract value, it would be shocking to see the team move either one of them unless the offer truly blew them away.
Overall, while New York will be hoping to be in the mix for a playoff spot, they could look to be sellers at the deadline if things aren’t going well. If that ends up being the case, they will have no shortage of players to move.