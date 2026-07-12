New York Islanders On SI

NY Islanders Could Have Multiple Veterans to Trade Next Season

Will the New York Islanders be sellers next year at the deadline?

Nick Ziegler

Nov 22, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche speaks with fans at a pre-game event prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena.
Nov 22, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche speaks with fans at a pre-game event prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
In this story:

The New York Islanders are continuing to roll through the offseason, and what the team will look like for next year is up for debate. 

After just missing the playoffs last season, how good the team could be next year is a good question. The Islanders feel like a team that could not only potentially make the playoffs, but also end up struggling. 

There is a wide range of scenarios for the team, and considering they didn’t do a lot this offseason to improve, there will be some speculation that they are building for the future more than the present. 

At the trade deadline last season, they made some moves to bring in talent and tried to make a run at a playoff spot. That might have been a bit premature for general manager Mathieu Darche, and it could be a very different outlook for the team this coming season. 

While the team will be hoping to contend, the roster right now might not be enough to be able to accomplish that. After a subpar trade deadline last year, the team could have a much different outlook. 

Islanders Could Have Multiple Veteran Assets to Move Next Season

New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri
Nov 28, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) makes a pass after being injured against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While New York will be trying to compete for a playoff spot, the team will have to do a better job at the deadline than they did last season. Decisions to bring in Ondrej Palat and Brayden Schenn were questionable, and those moves haven’t aged all that well. 

This coming year, if the Islanders are out of contention, they will have a plethora of veterans that they could look to move. The aforementioned Schenn and Palat will be in the final years of their deals and could provide a depth option for a contender. 

Furthermore, other veterans like Casey Cizkas and Kyle Palmieri could also be available. These two players are also in the final year of their contracts, and both would be desirable for teams. 

While Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal both would bring back fantastic returns based on their production and contract value, it would be shocking to see the team move either one of them unless the offer truly blew them away. 

Overall, while New York will be hoping to be in the mix for a playoff spot, they could look to be sellers at the deadline if things aren’t going well. If that ends up being the case, they will have no shortage of players to move. 

Published |Modified
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Islanders On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

Home/News