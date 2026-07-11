NY Islanders Need More From Regrettable Trade Acquisition
With the offseason continuing for the New York Islanders, the team has started to take shape for next season. As they prepare for the upcoming campaign, they will be hoping that one player who struggled last year is much better.
The Islanders were a bit of a surprise to many last season. This was a group that wasn’t expected to do much but ended up fighting for a playoff spot right toward the end of the year.
Unfortunately, New York did come up short of their goal, but there were some encouraging things to see with the emergence of Matthew Schaefer. Now, as the team looks to move forward, building around their new young star will be key.
Due to the team being competitive when the trade deadline was coming up last year, the Islanders were buyers. New York added a couple of veterans, but with hindsight being 20/20, it might not have been the best decision for the team. One of the notable moves that didn’t work out was the addition of Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils.
Islanders Need More From Palat
One of the biggest deals that New York made in the spring was to acquire Palat from the Devils. As a veteran with a lot of experience on some very good teams with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Palat figured to be a good piece to add for a team that was hoping to make the playoffs.
However, in 29 games with the Islanders, he totaled just five points with one goal and four assists. The offensive production for the veteran was really poor, and it quickly became a regrettable deal for New York.
Furthermore, with him still under contract for this coming season at a number north of $6 million, that money could have been spent elsewhere this summer to improve the team.
Over the course of his career, Palat has been a good player in the league. However, at 35 years old, there will be some concern that his best days are behind him after a disappointing campaign.
For the Islanders, they will be hoping to see the 2024-25 version of Palat, who scored 15 goals for the Devils. That production would be much better for New York to stomach what they are paying him, and he would likely be a positive contributor. However, as of now, New York is undoubtedly worried that he is slated for a significant role and that he might not be able to meet expectations.